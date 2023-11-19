Firefighters Battle 2 House Fires In Sale Creek Sunday Morning

Previous Next

Firefighters worked two house fires Sunday morning in Sale Creek.

In the first one, a neighbor noticed black smoke coming towards their property. She immediately called 911 reporting a house fire at 2135 Leggett Road. At 10:30 a.m., the Sale Creek VFD responded and arrived on the scene confirming a fully-involved residential fire spreading quickly towards the woods.

Neighbors informed firefighters that no one was home. Since the home was consumed with fire, Sale Creek firefighters quickly extinguished the brush fire while others started a defensive attack on the home.



The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Damages are a total loss. No one was home when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene. The homeowners will be staying with friends.

Brayton VFD responded to the scene for mutual aid to assist Sale Creek VFD.

While battling the fire on Leggett Road, 10 minutes later another house fire is reported on 14941 Railroad Street.

At 10:40 a.m., the Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene.

TWRA Wildlife Officer Fletcher was near the scene and stopped to see if anyone was home. TWRA Officer Fletcher an also assisted firefighters with pulling hose line off the trucks.

A neighbor reported to Sale Creek fire officials that she heard an explosion, came outside and found the backyard and garage on fire. The homeowner reported the house was over 200 years old. He and his wife were given the house as a wedding gift from the wife’s grandparents in 1970 and had lived here for 53 years.

Fire officials report the house suffered severe damage and will probably be a total loss. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowners will be staying with other family members.

