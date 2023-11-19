Home In Hixson Heavily Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon

Hixson residents safely escaped their home as flames engulfed their front porch and began spreading on Sunday.

Blue Shift companies responded at 2:38 p.m. to the 4800 block of Winding Lane after 911 received reports that the residents heard a noise on their porch and saw that it was on fire. They went out the back and were not injured.

Firefighters arrived and found the porch fully involved with flames moving into the home and attic. They immediately attacked the fire from the front as another crew went inside to begin an interior fire attack and simultaneous search. Firefighters had a quick knockdown on the fire and continued with overhaul.

The residence is located at the top of a hill, further adding to the workload for CFD personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It caused significant damage to the structure.

Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 16, Engine 11, Engine 22, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Battalion 3, Battalion 2, and CFD Investigations responded.