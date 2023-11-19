Latest Headlines

Home In Hixson Heavily Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon

  • Sunday, November 19, 2023

Hixson residents safely escaped their home as flames engulfed their front porch and began spreading on Sunday.

Blue Shift companies responded at 2:38 p.m. to the 4800 block of Winding Lane after 911 received reports that the residents heard a noise on their porch and saw that it was on fire. They went out the back and were not injured.

Firefighters arrived and found the porch fully involved with flames moving into the home and attic. They immediately attacked the fire from the front as another crew went inside to begin an interior fire attack and simultaneous search. Firefighters had a quick knockdown on the fire and continued with overhaul.

The residence is located at the top of a hill, further adding to the workload for CFD personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It caused significant damage to the structure.

Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 16, Engine 11, Engine 22, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Battalion 3, Battalion 2, and CFD Investigations responded.

St. Elmo Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/20/2023

Historic St. Elmo is featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College ... more

Police Blotter: Man Has No Help Regarding Noise From Exile Bar; Man Hitting His Dog Agrees To Give Him To McKamey
  • 11/19/2023

Police responded to a noise complaint at Exile Bar, 1634 Rossville Ave., at 11:20 p.m. Police spoke to a person who had called in previously regarding the ongoing excessive noise levels coming ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER 5420 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ... more

