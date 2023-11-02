Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

1101 ARLINGTON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI



ARNOLD, NIGEL KAISER

5207 WOODLAND VIEW CI CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED



BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

1614 W 55TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN

2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BLANKENSHIP, CHRISTOPHER EARL

611 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 36526

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND

1589 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE



BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK

1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045243

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURSE, NELSON JORDAN

909 BELVOIR HILLS CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 FENTANYL FOR RESALE



CAYLOR, MARK G

106 ROYAL OAK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

HARASSMENT



DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE

10948 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795607

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FLANAGAN, JUSTIN TYLER

4937 WAVERLY CT OOLTEWAH, 373637071

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA

4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL

5907 RAINBOW SPRINGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILLIAM, RONALD LEE

5429 COUNTRY VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)



GONZALEZ, VENILSON MARTIN

1205 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



GOULD, DALE VERNON

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GRANDENO, LUIS ALBERTO

3515 LAMAR AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HARVEY, CHASITY ANN

203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE

7312 NOAH REED RD.

