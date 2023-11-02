Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN
1101 ARLINGTON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
ARNOLD, NIGEL KAISER
5207 WOODLAND VIEW CI CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
1614 W 55TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN
2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BLANKENSHIP, CHRISTOPHER EARL
611 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 36526
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
1589 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045243
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURSE, NELSON JORDAN
909 BELVOIR HILLS CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 FENTANYL FOR RESALE
CAYLOR, MARK G
106 ROYAL OAK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
HARASSMENT
DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE
10948 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795607
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FLANAGAN, JUSTIN TYLER
4937 WAVERLY CT OOLTEWAH, 373637071
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA
4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL
5907 RAINBOW SPRINGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILLIAM, RONALD LEE
5429 COUNTRY VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
GONZALEZ, VENILSON MARTIN
1205 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
GOULD, DALE VERNON
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GRANDENO, LUIS ALBERTO
3515 LAMAR AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HARVEY, CHASITY ANN
203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
7312 NOAH REED RD.
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BURGLARY
LOCKLIN, JOSHUA DAYQUAN
1231 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD
3918 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M
14 MIMOSA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY - GA)
MCCOLLUM, BRYAN MICHAEL
6946 FISH HOUSE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
5006 CAROL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NARD, EDWARD LAMONT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
NOWELLS, DARREN DEWAYNE
3510 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PALMER, ELLIS A
HERMITAGE, 37076
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
1763 WHITE OAK RD Chattanooga, 374156327
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
1510 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063317
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
PHINIZEY, COREY GEORGE MILTON
1411 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
PRESLEY, TABITHA DAYTASHA
6212 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
RAMSEY, ANTHONY ROY
1265 MEADOW LARK RD DUNLAP, 373276840
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064142
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE
103 PATTEN CHAPELE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, DANNY WAYNE
9821 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
4228 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
VALCARCEL, OLYVIA ISABELA
823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOLF, JACOB ROBERT
150 E PERRY ST INDIANAPOLIS, 46227
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
WOODS, EMANUEL EJUAN
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
