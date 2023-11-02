Latest Headlines

  Thursday, November 2, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

ARNOLD, NIGEL KAISER 
5207 WOODLAND VIEW CI CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 
1614 W 55TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN 
2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BLANKENSHIP, CHRISTOPHER EARL 
611 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 36526 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND 
1589 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK 
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045243 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURSE, NELSON JORDAN 
909 BELVOIR HILLS CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 FENTANYL FOR RESALE

CAYLOR, MARK G 
106 ROYAL OAK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
HARASSMENT

DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE 
10948 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795607 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FLANAGAN, JUSTIN TYLER 
4937 WAVERLY CT OOLTEWAH, 373637071 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA 
4012 VETERANS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL 
5907 RAINBOW SPRINGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILLIAM, RONALD LEE 
5429 COUNTRY VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

GONZALEZ, VENILSON MARTIN 
1205 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

GOULD, DALE VERNON 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GRANDENO, LUIS ALBERTO 
3515 LAMAR AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HARVEY, CHASITY ANN 
203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE 
7312 NOAH REED RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BURGLARY

LOCKLIN, JOSHUA DAYQUAN 
1231 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD 
3918 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M 
14 MIMOSA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY - GA)

MCCOLLUM, BRYAN MICHAEL 
6946 FISH HOUSE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH 
5006 CAROL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NARD, EDWARD LAMONT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

NOWELLS, DARREN DEWAYNE 
3510 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

PALMER, ELLIS A 
HERMITAGE, 37076 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE 
1763 WHITE OAK RD Chattanooga, 374156327 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR 
1510 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063317 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

PHINIZEY, COREY GEORGE MILTON 
1411 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

PRESLEY, TABITHA DAYTASHA 
6212 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

RAMSEY, ANTHONY ROY 
1265 MEADOW LARK RD DUNLAP, 373276840 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS 
916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064142 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE 
103 PATTEN CHAPELE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, DANNY WAYNE 
9821 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA 
4228 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

VALCARCEL, OLYVIA ISABELA 
823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOLF, JACOB ROBERT 
150 E PERRY ST INDIANAPOLIS, 46227 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING

WOODS, EMANUEL EJUAN 
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/02/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
ARNOLD, NIGEL KAISER
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/12/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BLANKENSHIP, CHRISTOPHER EARL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CAYLOR, MARK G
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
  • HARASSMENT
FLANAGAN, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 09/09/1954
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALEZ, VENILSON MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/29/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
GOULD, DALE VERNON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/12/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GRANDENO, LUIS ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LANSDEN, NYREE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • BURGLARY
LOCKLIN, JOSHUA DAYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/16/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY - GA)
MCCOLLUM, BRYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NARD, EDWARD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
NOWELLS, DARREN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PALMER, ELLIS A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
PHINIZEY, COREY GEORGE MILTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/15/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RAMSEY, ANTHONY ROY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/02/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SMITH, DANNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
VALCARCEL, OLYVIA ISABELA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODS, EMANUEL EJUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/05/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




