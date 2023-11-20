Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Falsely Tells Police Woman Is Cutting Herself; Couple Argues Over Amount Spent At Taco Bell

Police were called to Stratton Place Drive where they were told a woman was at home cutting herself and wanted to kill herself. The caller was not there. An officer spoke with the woman who was clearly fine and didn’t have an abrasion from cutting herself. She said she had never been suicidal. She said it was most likely her ex-boyfriend who called in because she wouldn’t respond to his text messages.

* * *

Target loss prevention employees at 1816 Gunbarrel Road saw a white female concealing many cosmetic items in her purse. They watched her go into the clothing stalls, but were not allowed to apprehend her due to their policy. They saw the woman leave the store with her purse full of the items. The value of the stolen property was $612.99. The woman used a credit card to buy a Starbucks coffee in Target before shoplifting. Police have the name on the credit card and further investigation will be required to determine if she was the suspect.

* * *

The Homeless Engagement Task Force was patrolling the area of the AT&T cell phone tower at the intersection of 10th Street and Baldwin Street. Police found three men and two women on the property. They all returned negative for warrants, except one woman who had a valid warrant and was transported to Silverdale. None of them had been notified or informed of trespassing on the property from previous HET interactions. They were all told that staying on the property was trespassing on a critical infrastructure and would be arrested if seen on the property again. They all left without incident.

* * *

The manager of Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. called police to have a man removed. When police arrived, the man left without issue. He then returned to film officers and Walmart employees "to show the shame he felt for Walmart for calling the cops on him." He left again without incident.

* * *

Officers received a call from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to check Rawlings Street for a possible stabbing victim. Officers responded and spoke with the residents who said they were uninjured. HCSO was made aware of the findings.

* * *

Police were called to Audrey Place where there were some people involved in a verbal altercation about respect and how kids are rude and how they are raised. They agreed to separate and a woman took her kids and went to Alabama to stay with her mother.

* * *

An officer found a woman sleeping at the rear of a property on E. 11th Street. A tent was also set up and the woman said the tent belonged to another woman. Police told the first woman to leave and she complied. Police found the other woman on Peeples Street, instructed her to remove the tent, and she complied.

* * *

An employee for AT&T told police they received a call for service on Runyan Drive and found that the wire from the cable on the roadway had been cut. He said nothing had been taken, but it appeared someone attempted to cut it down to steal copper wire. There have been multiple thefts of copper wire in the area recently. The officer notified an investigator about the matter.

* * *

Officers were flagged down by property maintenance on E. 11th Street and asked to remove a man and woman from the property. Both were camping on a vacant lot. Officers spoke with the man and woman and instructed them to vacate, and they did so without issue. The officers informed maintenance that they were welcome to discard the abandoned tent left on the property.

* * *

An employee for Vape Bros at 3906 Hixson Pike told police there was a homeless woman camping out in front of the store. The employee said they just wanted the woman to move on and not be trespassed. Police spoke with the woman and she was told she needed to move on and couldn’t stay there. She left without incident.

* * *

Police were called to a residence on Central Avenue where a woman and her boyfriend were in a verbal disorder. The man said he was going on a walk so things could calm down. He left the residence before police left.

* * *

A man who own a home on Stardust Trail he told police his tenant called him to let him know a semi-trailer was parked in front of the fire hydrant at the end of the cul-de-sac. Police responded and saw the trailer, which was an ABF U-pack. It appeared a former resident on the street may have rented it to move out of the house, but the man said it had been there for three days. There was no one at the empty house. The man wanted the truck’s location documented in case an incident did happen where a fire response was required.

* * *

An officer found an abandoned vehicle blocking a lane of travel on Oak Street. Upon further investigation it had a dealer tag displayed but the VIN came back with another tag registered. All the doors were unlocked and there were three car seats in the back of the vehicle. Along with the keys to the vehicle located in the center console, there were also keys to a Cadillac which were turned into Property. The vehicle was towed by Doug Yates as no owner was there and couldn’t be contacted.

* * *

An employee at Adorama Chattanooga at 4310 Distribution Dr. showed an officer video footage of a man packing a Leica Q2 compact camera inside a box. The man was then seen putting the box inside a trash bin and walking towards the dumpster with the bin. Due to the limited camera footage, the officer was unable to see the man empty the trash, but did see him returning with an empty bin. The employee said that later on that day, they saw a black BMW circle the building before stopping near the dumpsters. He said that when he checked the dumpster, the box that contained the camera was no longer inside. The man’s assignment was immediately ended. He was employed through a recruitment company and the man contacted them about being fired. The employee said that shortly after speaking with the recruitment company, the man returned the camera. The employee said he didn’t want to prosecute because the camera was returned in its original condition.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Mountain Creek Road where a couple was arguing. Upon arrival, police met with a man and woman who said they were in a verbal argument over the amount of money they spent at Taco Bell.