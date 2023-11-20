Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, November 20, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN 
9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COBBINS, EUGENE JR 
1711 WILLSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
BURGLARY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVADING ARREST

CRAIG, CRISTINA GAIL 
300 ARLISS AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION (PSILOCYBIN MUSHROOMS)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAUGHERTY, WILLIAM DANIEL 
8441 EMMAUS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

DAVIS, ALEATHIA MARIE 
1009 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111514 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORBES, MATTHEW RYAN 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

GILES, OTTO JAMES 
5910 RAINBOW SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN 
38 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031517 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN 
6907 HICKORY VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

HARRISON, LANOR MARKEY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON 
1817 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HOOPER, ALLISON M 
1011 WOODFICH TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUGHES, JULIA ELAISY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041330 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HYMES, KIMBERLY D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111548 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ISAAC, BEN L 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101656 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KELLY, DERRICK D 
4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KERTESZ, CARRALEE NICHOLE 
4312 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072614 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEMING, BRANDON L 
1223 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032833 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LOPEZ-ALFREDO, RAFEAL 
2907 E 46 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LOPEZ-ROSARIO, JOSE DOMINGO 
3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON 
2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063857 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST

MITCHELL, SCOTTIE QUINTEL 
3949 ROUND POND RD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MONTANO ANGELES, DIEGO 
866 22ND ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

OLMEDO, GILLIAN G 
112 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PERRY, BENJAMIN ANDREW 
208 FLORA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PHILPOTT, NICHOLAS C 
6001 CRESTVIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 373432704 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE 
9607 BARBEE RD LOT 56 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TIMMONS, LASHAUNDA SHUNTEL 
708 HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041330 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TRACY, BENJAMIN DERRICK 
24 ELIZABETH TERR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEATHERBY, ANDREW T 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WHITE, JOY LEANNE 
9906 WHIRLING WIND LN HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373793561 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW 
5730 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

YOUNCE, JOHN DOUGLAS 
1330 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COBBINS, EUGENE JR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/17/1973
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • EVADING ARREST
DAUGHERTY, WILLIAM DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 12/28/1945
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAVIS, ALEATHIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/12/1980
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORBES, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
HARRISON, LANOR MARKEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HOOPER, ALLISON M
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUGHES, JULIA ELAISY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HYMES, KIMBERLY D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ISAAC, BEN L
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KELLY, DERRICK D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KERTESZ, CARRALEE NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEMING, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LOPEZ-ALFREDO, RAFEAL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LOPEZ-ROSARIO, JOSE DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/24/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • EVADING ARREST
OLMEDO, GILLIAN G
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PERRY, BENJAMIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHILPOTT, NICHOLAS C
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TIMMONS, LASHAUNDA SHUNTEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/01/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TRACY, BENJAMIN DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/11/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WHITE, JOY LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOUNCE, JOHN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/20/2023
Cleveland State Basketball Teams Win Conference Openers In Overtime
  • Sports
  • 11/19/2023
Home In Hixson Heavily Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon
Home In Hixson Heavily Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 11/19/2023
Lee Lady Flames Fall To Florida Tech In NCAA Division II Tournament
  • Sports
  • 11/19/2023
UTC To Face No. 12 Austin Peay Saturday In Clarksville
  • Sports
  • 11/19/2023
Mocs Escape Upset-Minded Tennessee Tech
  • Sports
  • 11/19/2023
Breaking News
St. Elmo Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/20/2023

Historic St. Elmo is featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College ... more

Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Falsely Tells Police Woman Is Cutting Herself; Couple Argues Over Amount Spent At Taco Bell
  • 11/20/2023

Police were called to Stratton Place Drive where they were told a woman was at home cutting herself and wanted to kill herself. The caller was not there. An officer spoke with the woman who was ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/20/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN 9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Has No Help Regarding Noise From Exile Bar; Man Hitting His Dog Agrees To Give Him To McKamey
  • 11/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/19/2023
Greyhound No Longer Stopping In Chattanooga; New Dropoff Is Wildwood, Ga.
  • 11/18/2023
EPB Transitioning Away From Legacy Video Service; Also, Using Large Batteries For Power Storage
  • 11/18/2023
Police Blotter: Man Reported In Michael Meyers Mask Just Trying To Scare Friend; Man Leasing Office Suites Runs Into Woman Already Leasing Them
  • 11/18/2023
Opinion
Giving Thanks
  • 11/19/2023
Chattanooga Bypass Badly Needed
  • 11/18/2023
Wreathes Across Chattanooga: A Time To Be Thankful
  • 11/18/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/17/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Thin In Ranks Vols Can't Compete With Likes Of Georgia
Dan Fleser: Thin In Ranks Vols Can't Compete With Likes Of Georgia
  • 11/19/2023
Mocs Escape Upset-Minded Tennessee Tech
  • 11/19/2023
UTC To Face No. 12 Austin Peay Saturday In Clarksville
  • 11/19/2023
Cleveland State Basketball Teams Win Conference Openers In Overtime
  • 11/19/2023
Lee Lady Flames Fall To Florida Tech In NCAA Division II Tournament
  • 11/19/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Ann Brown Receives DAR Conservation Award
Life With Ferris: Ann Brown Receives DAR Conservation Award
  • 11/20/2023
Friends Of Hixson Given Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across Chattanooga
Friends Of Hixson Given Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 11/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Say It Ain't So, Mike
Jerry Summers: Say It Ain't So, Mike
  • 11/20/2023
Ice On The Landing Opens Its 10th Season The Day After Thanksgiving
  • 11/17/2023
Adult Big Wheel Race Is Fundraiser For SoundCorps At Mainx24
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
  • 11/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
Giving Thanks
  • 11/19/2023
Chattanooga Bypass Badly Needed
  • 11/18/2023
Wreathes Across Chattanooga: A Time To Be Thankful
  • 11/18/2023
Dining
Lost In Transit To Open At Former Blue Light Location; Outpost To Open On Main Street
  • 11/16/2023
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Business/Government
Neighborhood Associations Invited To Explore The Power Of Data At November Roundtable Event
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 20-Dec. 1
  • 11/17/2023
Senator Adam Lowe Taking His Own Path And Getting Leaders' Attention
  • 11/19/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: October 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Lee Students Pack Boxes At OCC Pack ‘N’ Stack
  • 11/17/2023
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Hosts 29th Annual “Moments To Share” Vigil
  • 11/17/2023
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
  • 11/17/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 4th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run
  • 11/17/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
  • 11/18/2023
Remembering The JFK Assassination 60 Years Later
  • 11/15/2023
Good Old Days Museum Awarded Capitol Maintenance And Improvement Grant
  • 11/17/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Complexities Of Families And Communities
Bob Tamasy: Complexities Of Families And Communities
  • 11/20/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Michael William Janisch
Michael William Janisch
  • 11/19/2023
Jeffrey Dunnigan
  • 11/19/2023
Nellie Lucille Beavers Abbott
Nellie Lucille Beavers Abbott
  • 11/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
  • 11/17/2023
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023