Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COBBINS, EUGENE JR

1711 WILLSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST



CRAIG, CRISTINA GAIL

300 ARLISS AVENUE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION (PSILOCYBIN MUSHROOMS)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAUGHERTY, WILLIAM DANIEL

8441 EMMAUS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 77 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



DAVIS, ALEATHIA MARIE

1009 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111514

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORBES, MATTHEW RYAN

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



GILES, OTTO JAMES

5910 RAINBOW SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN

38 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031517

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN

6907 HICKORY VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



HARRISON, LANOR MARKEY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON

1817 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HOOPER, ALLISON M

1011 WOODFICH TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HUGHES, JULIA ELAISY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041330

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HYMES, KIMBERLY D

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111548

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



ISAAC, BEN L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101656

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KELLY, DERRICK D

4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KERTESZ, CARRALEE NICHOLE

4312 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072614

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LEMING, BRANDON L

1223 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032833

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



LOPEZ-ALFREDO, RAFEAL

2907 E 46 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



LOPEZ-ROSARIO, JOSE DOMINGO

3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

RECKLESS DRIVING



MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON

2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063857

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST



MITCHELL, SCOTTIE QUINTEL

3949 ROUND POND RD LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MONTANO ANGELES, DIEGO

866 22ND ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE



OLMEDO, GILLIAN G

112 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PERRY, BENJAMIN ANDREW

208 FLORA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PHILPOTT, NICHOLAS C

6001 CRESTVIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 373432704

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE

9607 BARBEE RD LOT 56 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TIMMONS, LASHAUNDA SHUNTEL

708 HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041330

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TRACY, BENJAMIN DERRICK

24 ELIZABETH TERR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WEATHERBY, ANDREW T

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



WHITE, JOY LEANNE

9906 WHIRLING WIND LN HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373793561

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW

5730 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



YOUNCE, JOHN DOUGLAS

1330 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Here are the mug shots:

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COBBINS, EUGENE JR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/17/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST DAUGHERTY, WILLIAM DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 77

Date of Birth: 12/28/1945

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, ALEATHIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/12/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORBES, MATTHEW RYAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/10/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S HARRISON, LANOR MARKEY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HOOPER, ALLISON M

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUGHES, JULIA ELAISY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HYMES, KIMBERLY D

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/16/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ISAAC, BEN L

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/30/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KELLY, DERRICK D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/22/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KERTESZ, CARRALEE NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEMING, BRANDON L

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE LOPEZ-ALFREDO, RAFEAL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LOPEZ-ROSARIO, JOSE DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/24/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

RECKLESS DRIVING MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST OLMEDO, GILLIAN G

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/30/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PERRY, BENJAMIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PHILPOTT, NICHOLAS C

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TIMMONS, LASHAUNDA SHUNTEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/01/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TRACY, BENJAMIN DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/11/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEATHERBY, ANDREW T

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WHITE, JOY LEANNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT YOUNCE, JOHN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT





