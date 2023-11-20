Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COBBINS, EUGENE JR
1711 WILLSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
BURGLARY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVADING ARREST
CRAIG, CRISTINA GAIL
300 ARLISS AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION (PSILOCYBIN MUSHROOMS)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAUGHERTY, WILLIAM DANIEL
8441 EMMAUS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DAVIS, ALEATHIA MARIE
1009 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111514
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORBES, MATTHEW RYAN
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
GILES, OTTO JAMES
5910 RAINBOW SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN
38 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031517
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
6907 HICKORY VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
HARRISON, LANOR MARKEY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON
1817 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
HOOPER, ALLISON M
1011 WOODFICH TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUGHES, JULIA ELAISY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041330
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HYMES, KIMBERLY D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111548
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ISAAC, BEN L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101656
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KELLY, DERRICK D
4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KERTESZ, CARRALEE NICHOLE
4312 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072614
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEMING, BRANDON L
1223 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032833
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LOPEZ-ALFREDO, RAFEAL
2907 E 46 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LOPEZ-ROSARIO, JOSE DOMINGO
3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON
2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063857
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST
MITCHELL, SCOTTIE QUINTEL
3949 ROUND POND RD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MONTANO ANGELES, DIEGO
866 22ND ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
OLMEDO, GILLIAN G
112 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PERRY, BENJAMIN ANDREW
208 FLORA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHILPOTT, NICHOLAS C
6001 CRESTVIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 373432704
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE
9607 BARBEE RD LOT 56 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TIMMONS, LASHAUNDA SHUNTEL
708 HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041330
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TRACY, BENJAMIN DERRICK
24 ELIZABETH TERR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WHITE, JOY LEANNE
9906 WHIRLING WIND LN HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373793561
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW
5730 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YOUNCE, JOHN DOUGLAS
1330 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
