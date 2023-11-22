Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACUFF, WILL WEBSTER
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BARTLETT, HOUSTON C
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BELL, DAUTRIAL LAMONT
2247E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
4292 HIGHWOOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
HARASSMENT
BROWNFIELD, MARK STEVEN
1432 JOYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE
9245 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RES
CARTHORN, DEVIN DAVONNE
1300 SIDECREEK WY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLE, SHANNON BROOKE
2231 LEE PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COLLINS, TANNER MCKENZIE
6202 PYTHON RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN
4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
8220 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
2808 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOREMAN, BRITNEI CHRISTEN
2406 LINDON AVE CHATANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HEADLEE, JON ALLEN
1733 KIUKA RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KELLY, KAY
5315 HIGHWAY 58 APT 45 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
2614 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KING, KALI MARIE
1135 OLD JASPER RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
1530 ESSIE LN SODDY DAISY, 373793856
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIRANDA-JAURIGA, EVELIO ENRIQUE
1855 W 60TH STREET, APT.
314 HIALEAH, 33012
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN
3905 N QUALL LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MYNATT, ADRYAN JERMAINE
1734 TYNER CROSSING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
ORTIZ-ROLDAN, SAMUEL ELI
270 CAROLYN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PAUL, AMANDA E
255 ACORN OAKS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EMBEZZELMENT
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POSTELL, STANLEY LEBRON
1110 QUEENS DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAMPSON, NANIELLE REBECCA
4128 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN
209 SPEERS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
SHAW, QUINTON DONTE
7746 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162721
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SPURGEON, RICHARD ALAN
6622 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
WENE, CAITLYN SKY
9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
WEST, ZETTA FRANCES
3442 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073029
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILNER, JERROD
3919 WELDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
Here are the mug shots:
|ACUFF, WILL WEBSTER
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/12/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BARTLETT, HOUSTON C
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|BELL, DAUTRIAL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWNFIELD, MARK STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/01/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RES
|
|CARTHORN, DEVIN DAVONNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COLE, SHANNON BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/03/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/27/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FOREMAN, BRITNEI CHRISTEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALEZ, VENILSON MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HEADLEE, JON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/14/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KELLY, KAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KING, KALI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
|
|MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MIRANDA-JAURIGA, EVELIO ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/24/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $2000
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MYNATT, ADRYAN JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/23/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|ORTIZ-ROLDAN, SAMUEL ELI
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POSTELL, STANLEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SAMPSON, NANIELLE REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
|
|SHAW, QUINTON DONTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|SPURGEON, RICHARD ALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|WEST, ZETTA FRANCES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|