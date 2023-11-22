Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

MIRANDA-JAURIGA, EVELIO ENRIQUE

1855 W 60TH STREET, APT. 314 HIALEAH, 33012

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER $2000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

Here are the mug shots:

ACUFF, WILL WEBSTER

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/12/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BARTLETT, HOUSTON C

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BELL, DAUTRIAL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/23/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROCK, LANCE RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

HARASSMENT BROWNFIELD, MARK STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/01/1960

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RES CARTHORN, DEVIN DAVONNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COLE, SHANNON BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/03/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/27/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/04/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FOREMAN, BRITNEI CHRISTEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GONZALEZ, VENILSON MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HEADLEE, JON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/14/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KELLY, KAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KING, KALI MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA) MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MIRANDA-JAURIGA, EVELIO ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/24/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $2000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYNATT, ADRYAN JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/23/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE ORTIZ-ROLDAN, SAMUEL ELI

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/30/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POSTELL, STANLEY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SAMPSON, NANIELLE REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/02/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/29/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH SHAW, QUINTON DONTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE SPURGEON, RICHARD ALAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/31/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) WEST, ZETTA FRANCES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



