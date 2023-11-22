Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, WILL WEBSTER 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BARTLETT, HOUSTON C 
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

BELL, DAUTRIAL LAMONT 
2247E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BROCK, LANCE RICHARD 
4292 HIGHWOOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
HARASSMENT

BROWNFIELD, MARK STEVEN 
1432 JOYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE 
9245 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RES

CARTHORN, DEVIN DAVONNE 
1300 SIDECREEK WY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COLE, SHANNON BROOKE 
2231 LEE PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COLLINS, TANNER MCKENZIE 
6202 PYTHON RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN 
4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRUTCHER, KOURTNEY RENA 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS 
8220 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON 
2808 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOREMAN, BRITNEI CHRISTEN 
2406 LINDON AVE CHATANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HEADLEE, JON ALLEN 
1733 KIUKA RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KELLY, KAY 
5315 HIGHWAY 58 APT 45 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE 
2614 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KING, KALI MARIE 
1135 OLD JASPER RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)

MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE 
1530 ESSIE LN SODDY DAISY, 373793856 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIRANDA-JAURIGA, EVELIO ENRIQUE 
1855 W 60TH STREET, APT.

314 HIALEAH, 33012 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN 
3905 N QUALL LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYNATT, ADRYAN JERMAINE 
1734 TYNER CROSSING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

ORTIZ-ROLDAN, SAMUEL ELI 
270 CAROLYN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

PAUL, AMANDA E 
255 ACORN OAKS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EMBEZZELMENT

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POSTELL, STANLEY LEBRON 
1110 QUEENS DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SAMPSON, NANIELLE REBECCA 
4128 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN 
209 SPEERS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

SHAW, QUINTON DONTE 
7746 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162721 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

SPURGEON, RICHARD ALAN 
6622 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

WENE, CAITLYN SKY 
9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION

WEST, ZETTA FRANCES 
3442 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073029 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILNER, JERROD 
3919 WELDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

