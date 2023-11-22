Parents Of 2nd Grader With Cancer Say Bradley County Has Stopped Homebound Instruction

A second grader at Waterville Elementary with cancer and her parents are suing the Bradley County Schools, saying the schools are stopping her homebound instruction.

Bradley County officials declined comment on the suit filed in Chattanooga Federal Court.

The suit says, "Caroline S. is a seven-year-old second grader who enjoys gymnastics and softball, reading and art. Sadly, she is also battling kidney cancer as her physicians treat her little body with radiation and chemotherapy.

"The cancer and the treatments are hard on Caroline’s already-fragile immune system, but the treatments are working. Her physicians estimate her immune system will be strong enough to return to public school, and be around other persons, in January of 2024.

"In the meantime, she requires an extension of her medical homebound instruction—instruction provided by a BCS teacher at her home.

"In spite of information from Caroline’s parents and her oncological team, BCS refuses to extend the homebound instruction. In spite of the risk of serious illness or even death, BCS has ordered her to return to school and has discontinued the medical homebound instruction.

"The Americans with Disabilities Act and its counterpart, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, are the most fundamental laws protecting the civil rights of persons with disabilities like Caroline, ensuring that she has access to her public-school education in the form of homebound instruction. Plaintiffs therefore bring this case to ensure Caroline S. receives the reasonable accommodation of homebound instruction extended by BCS until Caroline has completed her chemotherapy sessions and can safely return to in-person instruction at BCS."

The suit says the parents learned on April 11 that Caroline had Wilms Tumor, a childhood cancer of the kidneys.

It says she at first was provided homebound instruction, but at the end of September, "Caroline’s mother received distressing news from Waterville Elementary. Waterville Elementary, through a Director of Elementary Education, said it would give only one more month of medical homebound, through October, and, after that, Caroline must return to in-person school beginning in November or withdraw from school."

The parents said during her treatment it is dangerous for her to be in a situation where she could contract a cold or other ailment.