Funeral Service Is Saturday For Birchwood Mother, Daughter Killed In Head-On Wreck

The funeral service will be Saturday for a Birchwood mother and her one-year-old daughter, who were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 60 last Wednesday evening.

The rites will be for Heather McCallie Morrow, 32, and Maeleigh Ann Morrow.

The State Patrol said a vehicle driven by Jon Headrick, 42, of Cleveland, Tn., crossed the center line and struck their vehicle. He was also killed.

Heather McCallie Morrow was born Nov. 22, 1990 in Chattanooga to parents Eugene and Shirley McCallie. She was a graduate of Silverdale Baptist Academy. She was employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.

Her family said, "She loved her family endlessly especially her husband and two kids, she loved to serve the Lord daily, she selflessly gave to everyone around her. She loved the Lord, and serving Him at her church First Baptist Cleveland."

She leaves behind her husband of eight years, Dallas Justin Morrow, and "her pride and joy baby boy Dallas Case," along with other relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family request for donations to be made to Isaiah 117 House Bradley county.

The family will receive friends and family on Friday from 4-8 p.m., also Saturday from 10-11 a.m., with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Cleveland, 1275 Stuart Road NE.

Graveside rites will follow the funeral at McInturff Cemetery in Birchwood.