Pinned Driver Fires Gun Into The Air To Get Help Near Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

Collegedale Police assisted the sheriff’s office with a shots fired call in the area near Ooltewah-Georgetown Road and Pleasant Lane. Once on the scene, officers discovered a vehicle wrecked into a tree with the driver pinned between the vehicle and tree.

The driver had fired a pistol into the air in an attempt to get help after they had been pinned by the vehicle.

Collegedale officers and county deputies worked together to lift the vehicle off the ground to free the trapped driver.

Collegedale officers returned to the city when EMS arrived to treat the driver.



