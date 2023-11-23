Man Arrested For Burglary And Theft

A man was arrested on Wednesday for burglary and theft.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the SD Market at 1108 Lee Pike for the report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone had broken a window, entered the market, and stolen several items. During the course of the investigation, patrol deputies and detectives were led to 1425 Arapaho Drive where they located the suspect, Justin Leming.



The suspect was captured on camera during the break in and the sheriff’s office was able to identify Leming from the video. He was arrested for burglary and theft under $1000.



Upon further investigation, it was discovered the vehicle Leming was in possession of had been reported stolen.



Additional charges are pending at this time.

