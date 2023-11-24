Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABDULLAH, AL-KAREEM RAFIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/01/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BARNES, JORDAN DONALD

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/02/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BRADFROD, MADELINE JAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BUMPASS, TIANNA B

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHRISTIAN, RODERICK MONTELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOBBS, JOHN WILEY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/05/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA GA) DODD, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/02/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, JUSTICE R

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/15/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-XANEX

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

HUNZIKER, JAKE AIDEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/25/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION METH

SHOPLIFTING KELLY, BRENDA J

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/21/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KING, CHRISTINA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/21/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWERY, JAMES HOUSTON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/02/1957

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MARTIN, KATARI V

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/10/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

NATION, ARTHUR N

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/03/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR PRICE, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) RAMOS, MELUL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROOKS, JOHN MARSHALL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/29/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT) WALLER, HOWARD HENRY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 07/15/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED WHITE, THOMAS JR

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/31/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



