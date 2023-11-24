Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABDULLAH, AL-KAREEM RAFIEL
3404 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111434
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
BARNES, JORDAN DONALD
1010 S CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA
1217 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BRADFROD, MADELINE JAYNE
3005 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BUMPASS, TIANNA B
2504 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043833
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHRISTIAN, RODERICK MONTELL
3314 W COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOBBS, JOHN WILEY
4911 LILLY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE CATOOSA GA)
DODD, MICHAEL JAMES
15 ANCHOR DR Rossville, 307416812
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 373419611
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL
3105 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374002706
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIFFORD, DYLAN RAHETT
8932 OLD STATE HIGHWAY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARDCASTLE, KENDRICK CROSSMAN
3206 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30742
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED STALKING
HOLLOWAY, LANISHA SHANTAY
1905 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUNZIKER, JAKE AIDEN
233 AROWHEAD DEARY LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION METH
SHOPLIFTING
KELLY, BRENDA J
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042233
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC
3929 MANOR RD APT 231 CHATTANOOGA, 374113763
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWERY, JAMES HOUSTON
313 W RIDGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MARTIN, KATARI V
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS P
3013 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071253
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
MCDANIEL, CAREY DAWN
7214 TENDER FOOT TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
NATION, ARTHUR N
1365 OSAGE DRIVE SODDY DIASY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PRICE, JERRY LEE
4526 TOMBEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAMOS, MELUL
1701 WIILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 000000000
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
590 BELMONT CHURCH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37397
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROOKS, JOHN MARSHALL
1059B WYNNWOOD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE GRANDMOTHERS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RIOT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $500
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
WALLER, HOWARD HENRY
397 BRANDISH DR NEWNAN, 302637458
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER
1301 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, THOMAS JR
4113 Dorris St, Apt A Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOOTEN, JORDAN LEIGH
4520 UNIVERSITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABDULLAH, AL-KAREEM RAFIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BARNES, JORDAN DONALD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/02/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BRADFROD, MADELINE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BUMPASS, TIANNA B
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHRISTIAN, RODERICK MONTELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOBBS, JOHN WILEY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DODD, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/02/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARVEY, JUSTICE R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-XANEX
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|HUNZIKER, JAKE AIDEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/25/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION METH
- SHOPLIFTING
|
|KELLY, BRENDA J
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KING, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOWERY, JAMES HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/02/1957
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MARTIN, KATARI V
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|NATION, ARTHUR N
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|PRICE, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RAMOS, MELUL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ROOKS, JOHN MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/29/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
|
|WALLER, HOWARD HENRY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, THOMAS JR
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/31/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|