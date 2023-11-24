Latest Headlines

  • Friday, November 24, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDULLAH, AL-KAREEM RAFIEL 
3404 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111434 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING

BARNES, JORDAN DONALD 
1010 S CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA 
1217 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BRADFROD, MADELINE JAYNE 
3005 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BUMPASS, TIANNA B 
2504 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043833 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHRISTIAN, RODERICK MONTELL 
3314 W COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOBBS, JOHN WILEY 
4911 LILLY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE CATOOSA GA)

DODD, MICHAEL JAMES 
15 ANCHOR DR Rossville, 307416812 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DYE, DAVID SAMUEL 
7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 373419611 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL 
3105 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374002706 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIFFORD, DYLAN RAHETT 
8932 OLD STATE HIGHWAY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARDCASTLE, KENDRICK CROSSMAN 
3206 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED STALKING

HOLLOWAY, LANISHA SHANTAY 
1905 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUNZIKER, JAKE AIDEN 
233 AROWHEAD DEARY LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION METH
SHOPLIFTING

KELLY, BRENDA J 
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042233 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC 
3929 MANOR RD APT 231 CHATTANOOGA, 374113763 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWERY, JAMES HOUSTON 
313 W RIDGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH 
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MARTIN, KATARI V 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS P 
3013 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071253 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

MCDANIEL, CAREY DAWN 
7214 TENDER FOOT TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE 
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE 
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

NATION, ARTHUR N 
1365 OSAGE DRIVE SODDY DIASY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PRICE, JERRY LEE 
4526 TOMBEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RAMOS, MELUL 
1701 WIILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 000000000 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
590 BELMONT CHURCH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROOKS, JOHN MARSHALL 
1059B WYNNWOOD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA 
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE GRANDMOTHERS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RIOT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $500
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

WALLER, HOWARD HENRY 
397 BRANDISH DR NEWNAN, 302637458 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER 
1301 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, THOMAS JR 
4113 Dorris St, Apt A Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOOTEN, JORDAN LEIGH 
4520 UNIVERSITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ABDULLAH, AL-KAREEM RAFIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BARNES, JORDAN DONALD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/02/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BRADFROD, MADELINE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BUMPASS, TIANNA B
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHRISTIAN, RODERICK MONTELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOBBS, JOHN WILEY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA GA)
DODD, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EBERHARDT, RESHAWN MYCHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/02/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, JUSTICE R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-XANEX
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
HUNZIKER, JAKE AIDEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/25/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION METH
  • SHOPLIFTING
KELLY, BRENDA J
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KING, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWERY, JAMES HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
LUCAS, NOLAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/02/1957
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MARTIN, KATARI V
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
  • CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
NATION, ARTHUR N
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PRICE, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAMOS, MELUL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROOKS, JOHN MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/29/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
WALLER, HOWARD HENRY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
WHITE, THOMAS JR
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/31/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



A man was arrested on Wednesday for burglary and theft. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the SD Market at 1108 Lee Pike for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon ... more

