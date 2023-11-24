Dalton Police Arrest Suspect After Early Morning Homicide

One man is dead and another is under arrest after an early morning domestic dispute ended in a stabbin in Dalton.

William Holmes, 43, of Whitfield County was arrested after the incident and is being charged with murder.

The incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday at a residence at 531 Patton St.. Preliminary information indicates that Holmes was at the scene escorting a woman who was there to collect belongings from an ex-boyfriend. During this exchange, an argument began and, when it escalated, Holmes got out of a vehicle and joined the argument. Then a fight broke out in the yard in front of the residence.

Police said during this fight Holmes stabbed the victim, who died at the scene from his injuries. Police are not identifying the victim at this time pending notification of his family.

After the stabbing, Holmes fled the scene in a vehicle. Dalton Police Department officers responded to the scene and were able to determine that Holmes had also been injured with a laceration in the fight. Officers also learned the make and model of the vehicle Holmes was in and sent that information out to the 911 dispatch center.

A short time afterwards, he was stopped by Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He was apparently headed towards Murray County to be treated at the hospital there. Instead, he was taken to Hamilton Medical Center, where his laceration was treated before being released into police custody to be interviewed.

This incident is still being investigated by DPD detectives and further charges are possible. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lt. Sam Eaton at 706-278-9085, extension 158.