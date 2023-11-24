Man, 41, Shot On Highway 58 In Apparent Road Rage Incident

A man, 41, was shot Thursday evening on Highway 58.

Chattanooga Police responded at 6:10 p.m. to a person shot call in the 4700 block of Highway 58. When officers arrived, they were advised by a witness that the victim was on his way to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. Later, the victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





The preliminary investigation reveals the shooting may be related to a road rage incident that occurred on Highway 58.Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances of this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.