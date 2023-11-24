Man, 41, Shot On Highway 58 Thursday Evening

A man, 41, was shot Thursday evening on Highway 58.
Chattanooga Police responded at 6:10 p.m. to a person shot call in the 4700 block of Highway 58. When officers arrived, they were advised by a witness that the victim was on his way to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. Later, the victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation reveals the shooting may be related to a road rage incident that occurred on Highway 58.
Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances of this incident.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.