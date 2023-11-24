Latest Headlines

Man, 41, Shot On Highway 58 Thursday Evening

  • Friday, November 24, 2023
A man, 41, was shot Thursday evening on Highway 58.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 6:10 p.m. to a person shot call in the 4700 block of Highway 58.  When officers arrived, they were advised by a witness that the victim was on his way to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.  Later, the victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation reveals the shooting may be related to a road rage incident that occurred on Highway 58.
Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances of this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.
Latest Headlines
Man, 30, Shot And Killed In Shooting On Bonny Oaks Drive
  • Breaking News
  • 11/24/2023
Man, 41, Shot On Highway 58 Thursday Evening
  • Breaking News
  • 11/24/2023
Wiedmer: Is Tennessee Becoming A Basketball School?
Wiedmer: Is Tennessee Becoming A Basketball School?
  • Sports
  • 11/24/2023
UTC Women's Basketball Travels To Dayton Beach Classic This Weekend
  • Sports
  • 11/24/2023
#19/21 Lady Vols Fall To #21/19 Indiana, 71-57
#19/21 Lady Vols Fall To #21/19 Indiana, 71-57
  • Sports
  • 11/24/2023
Dalton Police Arrest Suspect After Early Morning Homicide
  • Breaking News
  • 11/24/2023
Breaking News
Man, 30, Shot And Killed In Shooting On Bonny Oaks Drive
  • 11/24/2023

A man, 30, was killed in a shooting on Bonny Oaks Drive Thursday night. Chattanooga Police responded at 11:32 p.m. to a person shot call at 4715 Bonny Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, ... more

Man, 41, Shot On Highway 58 Thursday Evening
  • 11/24/2023

A man, 41, was shot Thursday evening on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police responded at 6:10 p.m. to a person shot call in the 4700 block of Highway 58. When officers arrived, they were advised ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/24/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDULLAH, AL-KAREEM RAFIEL 3404 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111434 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING UNDER ... more

Breaking News
Man Arrested For Burglary And Theft
Man Arrested For Burglary And Theft
  • 11/23/2023
Forgotten Child Fund Is A Heart-Warming Chattanooga Holiday Tradition
  • 11/23/2023
Police Blotter: Man Pockets Reese's Cup While Reaching For His Wallet; Customer Steals Beer When Refused Free Cigarettes
  • 11/23/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/23/2023
Funeral Service Is Saturday For Birchwood Mother, Daughter Killed In Head-On Wreck
Funeral Service Is Saturday For Birchwood Mother, Daughter Killed In Head-On Wreck
  • 11/22/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor — Thanksgiving
Profiles Of Valor — Thanksgiving
  • 11/22/2023
$700,000 Fee Is Nothing Less Than Extortion - And Response (3)
  • 11/22/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/24/2023
Unpack The Supreme Court
  • 11/23/2023
Take The Day Off
  • 11/23/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Is Tennessee Becoming A Basketball School?
Wiedmer: Is Tennessee Becoming A Basketball School?
  • 11/24/2023
#19/21 Lady Vols Fall To #21/19 Indiana, 71-57
#19/21 Lady Vols Fall To #21/19 Indiana, 71-57
  • 11/24/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 13
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 13
  • 11/23/2023
UTC Women's Basketball Travels To Dayton Beach Classic This Weekend
  • 11/24/2023
Lady Vols Fall To Hot-Handed Indiana, 71-57
Lady Vols Fall To Hot-Handed Indiana, 71-57
  • 11/24/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Learning Of Local JFK Witness And Remembering Rosalynn Carter’s Visits
John Shearer: Learning Of Local JFK Witness And Remembering Rosalynn Carter’s Visits
  • 11/22/2023
EPB Unveils Annual Holiday Windows Display
  • 11/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Williams Island Not Needed - Yet
  • 11/23/2023
In-Town Gallery December Events
In-Town Gallery December Events
  • 11/23/2023
Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns Nov. 24
  • 11/23/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2023
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Travel
Best Of Grizzard - Travel
  • 11/24/2023
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 11/21/2023
48 Tickets Left To "Just A Boy And His Piano" Concert Nov. 30
  • 11/20/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor — Thanksgiving
Profiles Of Valor — Thanksgiving
  • 11/22/2023
$700,000 Fee Is Nothing Less Than Extortion - And Response (3)
  • 11/22/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/24/2023
Dining
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Rib And Loin In Hixson Closing After 34 Years "Serving Chattanooga's Barbecue"
Rib And Loin In Hixson Closing After 34 Years "Serving Chattanooga's Barbecue"
  • 11/19/2023
Business/Government
Unemployment Rates Still Low For Most Tennessee Counties
  • 11/22/2023
Ring Stolen From Life Care Center Patient - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/23/2023
Thanksgiving 2023 Garbage And Recycle Collection And Site Schedule Announced
  • 11/21/2023
Real Estate
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 16-22
  • 11/23/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/23/2023
Student Scene
Lee’s Center For Pentecostal Preaching Named For Dr. Paul L. Walker
  • 11/22/2023
Edna Varner, Bo Watson Honored By Tennessee Charter School Center
  • 11/21/2023
Lee Holds First-Generation Week
Lee Holds First-Generation Week
  • 11/22/2023
Living Well
All 320 Dalton Utilities Employees Become CPA Certified
All 320 Dalton Utilities Employees Become CPA Certified
  • 11/22/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Donates Accessible Bus To Caldsted Foundation
Morning Pointe Senior Living Donates Accessible Bus To Caldsted Foundation
  • 11/21/2023
VA To Host PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair In Chattanooga
  • 11/22/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
  • 11/20/2023
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
  • 11/18/2023
Outdoors
Application Period For Late Season WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Until Dec. 5
  • 11/22/2023
TWRA Detects Chronic Wasting Disease In Lewis County
  • 11/20/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Eliot Berz As Executive Director
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Eliot Berz As Executive Director
  • 11/20/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
  • 11/22/2023
Middle Valley Church Of God Service
  • 11/22/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Richard Earl Redden
Richard Earl Redden
  • 11/24/2023
Mary Foster Woods
Mary Foster Woods
  • 11/24/2023
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan
  • 11/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Haygood, Joyce Laquista (Summerville)
  • 11/24/2023
Baker, Carl Stephen "Steve" (Summerville)
  • 11/24/2023
Willoughby, Dolores Milton (Athens)
  • 11/23/2023