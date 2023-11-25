Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOOKER, ASHLEE MARKELL
175 BRADSTONE CIR MACON, 31217
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH
6300 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARR, KIRBY KILON
6518 HUNT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARTER, JAMES NELSON
4202 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RE
(VOP) POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON
4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNN, WILMA E
1801 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FIGUEROA, SHAWNTE NICOLE
216 WOODROW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374152823
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - ASSAULT
FLORES MARANDA, ENRIQUE
8477 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT.
409 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON
2606 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-XANEX
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
JOHNSON, KHADIJAH AMORE
1301 BAILEY AV CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
KELLEY, RYAN OVELL
433 BOOTH ROAD CHATANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
KING, CHRISTINA RENEE
5929 BROWNTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCOMB, ANTHONY DWAYNE
325 WARRIOR DR APT 1 MURFREESBORO, 37128
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, JAMEL RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062445
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
1763 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PATTY, NOAH ALEXANDER
HOMELESS , 30755
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF FIREARM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAY, ERIC LEROME
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044312
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROWE, EDWARD ALLEN
3701 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072135
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, HARRISON ARRON
4670 PRESERVE DR Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
