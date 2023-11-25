Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, November 25, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOOKER, ASHLEE MARKELL 
175 BRADSTONE CIR MACON, 31217 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH 
6300 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARR, KIRBY KILON 
6518 HUNT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARTER, JAMES NELSON 
4202 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RE
(VOP) POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE 
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON 
4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, WILMA E 
1801 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FIGUEROA, SHAWNTE NICOLE 
216 WOODROW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374152823 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - ASSAULT

FLORES MARANDA, ENRIQUE 
8477 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC 
220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT.

409 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON 
2606 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-XANEX
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

JOHNSON, KHADIJAH AMORE 
1301 BAILEY AV CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

KELLEY, RYAN OVELL 
433 BOOTH ROAD CHATANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

KING, CHRISTINA RENEE 
5929 BROWNTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCCOMB, ANTHONY DWAYNE 
325 WARRIOR DR APT 1 MURFREESBORO, 37128 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOORE, JAMEL RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062445 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE 
1763 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PATTY, NOAH ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS , 30755 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER 
4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF FIREARM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAY, ERIC LEROME 
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROWE, EDWARD ALLEN 
3701 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072135 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, HARRISON ARRON 
4670 PRESERVE DR Chattanooga, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

