Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOOKER, ASHLEE MARKELL

175 BRADSTONE CIR MACON, 31217

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



BROWN, SAMUEL JOSEPH

6300 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARR, KIRBY KILON

6518 HUNT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARTER, JAMES NELSON

4202 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RE

(VOP) POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE

220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON

4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNN, WILMA E

1801 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FIGUEROA, SHAWNTE NICOLE

216 WOODROW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374152823

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC

SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY - ASSAULT



FLORES MARANDA, ENRIQUE

8477 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC

220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT.

220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT.

