Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARREAGA REYNOSA, YUNIOR EDEFO

3701 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

UNDERAGE DRINKING



CAGLE, AMANDA R

423 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAMPBELL, JACKSON WARNER

101 PRESERVE PARK WAY BALL GROUND,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L

4026 SPRINGPLACE RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOSTER, JAMIE SHENEETHA

1034 DARMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRANGER, SPENCER IAN6608 CHARLIE PARK RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGRAYSON, BARBARA532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 82 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTHECTOR, XILOJ CUYUCH412 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KNIGHT, AMANDA MARIE2118 ASHFORD VILLA CIRCLE CHATANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE5012 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMAY, TARA LYNETTE2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORETZ, TRAVIS K1901 OLD CALLAHAN DR ,Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE285 LASA COMMONS CIR APT 305 SAINT AUGUSTINE, 32084Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORREYES, KIMBERLY JEANETTE2115 Anderson Ave Chattanooga, 374044422Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL4312 GRAND AVE Chattanooga, 374101539Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSIMMONS, ISHMEAL BELENO2111 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043165Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSUD, DILLON PINKLE7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID8400 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMPSON, JAMES C409 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWAIGHT, DEKARI ZION4522 SYLVANFIELD DR APT 1306 HOUSTON, 77014Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)FAILURE TO APPEARWATSON, JEANET KARMINE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWILEY, TIWANN RYDELL1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN4702 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

Here are the mug shots:

ARREAGA REYNOSA, YUNIOR EDEFO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

UNDERAGE DRINKING CAGLE, AMANDA R

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/12/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/09/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, JAMIE SHENEETHA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRANGER, SPENCER IAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GRAYSON, BARBARA

Age at Arrest: 82

Date of Birth: 07/27/1941

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HECTOR, XILOJ CUYUCH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/01/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MAY, TARA LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/18/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORETZ, TRAVIS K

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/23/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SIMMONS, ISHMEAL BELENO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SUD, DILLON PINKLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/02/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMPSON, JAMES C

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WAIGHT, DEKARI ZION

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/14/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



