Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARREAGA REYNOSA, YUNIOR EDEFO
3701 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
UNDERAGE DRINKING
CAGLE, AMANDA R
423 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAMPBELL, JACKSON WARNER
101 PRESERVE PARK WAY BALL GROUND,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L
4026 SPRINGPLACE RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, JAMIE SHENEETHA
1034 DARMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRANGER, SPENCER IAN
6608 CHARLIE PARK RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRAYSON, BARBARA
532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 82 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HECTOR, XILOJ CUYUCH
412 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNIGHT, AMANDA MARIE
2118 ASHFORD VILLA CIRCLE CHATANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
5012 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MAY, TARA LYNETTE
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORETZ, TRAVIS K
1901 OLD CALLAHAN DR ,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE
285 LASA COMMONS CIR APT 305 SAINT AUGUSTINE, 32084
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
REYES, KIMBERLY JEANETTE
2115 Anderson Ave Chattanooga, 374044422
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
4312 GRAND AVE Chattanooga, 374101539
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMMONS, ISHMEAL BELENO
2111 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043165
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SUD, DILLON PINKLE
7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
8400 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, JAMES C
409 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WAIGHT, DEKARI ZION
4522 SYLVANFIELD DR APT 1306 HOUSTON, 77014
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATSON, JEANET KARMINE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL
1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN
4702 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
