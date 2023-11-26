UTC Wins FSC Playoff At Austin Peay With Last Second Field Goal
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARREAGA REYNOSA, YUNIOR EDEFO 
3701 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
UNDERAGE DRINKING

CAGLE, AMANDA R 
423 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CAMPBELL, JACKSON WARNER 
101 PRESERVE PARK WAY BALL GROUND, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L 
4026 SPRINGPLACE RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, JAMIE SHENEETHA 
1034 DARMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRANGER, SPENCER IAN 
6608 CHARLIE PARK RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRAYSON, BARBARA 
532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 82 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HECTOR, XILOJ CUYUCH 
412 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNIGHT, AMANDA MARIE 
2118 ASHFORD VILLA CIRCLE CHATANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE 
5012 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MAY, TARA LYNETTE 
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORETZ, TRAVIS K 
1901 OLD CALLAHAN DR , 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE 
285 LASA COMMONS CIR APT 305 SAINT AUGUSTINE, 32084 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

REYES, KIMBERLY JEANETTE 
2115 Anderson Ave Chattanooga, 374044422 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL 
4312 GRAND AVE Chattanooga, 374101539 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMMONS, ISHMEAL BELENO 
2111 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043165 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SUD, DILLON PINKLE 
7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID 
8400 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, JAMES C 
409 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WAIGHT, DEKARI ZION 
4522 SYLVANFIELD DR APT 1306 HOUSTON, 77014 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WATSON, JEANET KARMINE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL 
1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN 
4702 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

Here are the mug shots:

