Woman, Boy Die, Man Critically Injured After Grinding Collision On Frazier Avenue Sends Car Onto Sidewalk

  • Sunday, November 26, 2023
Frazier Avenue wreck
Frazier Avenue wreck
Two people who were on a sidewalk at Frazier and Forest Avenue on Saturday afternoon were struck and killed by a vehicle that went out of control after a grinding crash with another vehicle. A third pedestrian was in critical condition.

Witnesses said a woman and a boy were killed, and a man was in critical condition.

At 3:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash in the 200 block of Frazier Avenue. Officers were advised pedestrians and a building were struck during the traffic crash. When officers arrived, they found three pedestrians with life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the three pedestrians to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. EMS transported the driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two of the pedestrians died from their injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows a Dodge Grand Caravan and Nissan Titan were involved in a traffic crash in the 200 block of Frazier Avenue. After the initial crash, the Dodge Grand Caravan left the roadway, struck three pedestrians that were on the sidewalk, then struck a building on Frazier Avenue.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while CPD's Traffic Unit conducted their on-scene investigation.

The driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan, 44-year-old Randy Vega of Tampa, Florida, was arrested for vehicular homicide by impairment (2 charges), aggravated vehicular assault by impairment, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. Vega will be transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

CPD's Traffic Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The building sustained significant damage from the crash. A building inspector responded to the scene to assess the damage to the building - a gift shop that formerly was the Little Art Shop owned by artist George Little. It long was operated by Tony and Linda Mines.

Jessica Raz Mines Dumitru said, "Dearest Facebook Friends. We need your prayers today. Someone drove into our building yesterday afternoon. People were hurt. Lives were changed forever.

"As one of the first on the scene, I know I will never not see what I saw. Our lovely tenants have lost use of their store. We have structural engineers coming today after we had to hire a deputy to guard our building all night. It is a lot.

"But 50 more feet and it could have been my store or my employees or me. So today I am blessed and thankful. And in deep prayer and mourning for others. Please join me and hug your family and friends tighter today.

"We also want to send up our deepest thanks to the Hamilton County Firefighters, EMS, the Chattanooga Police and investigators and the swarm of nurses and paramedics that were out shopping and responded immediately to help. We live in a wonderful city and community and yesterday it showed."

