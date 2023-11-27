Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|CALLOWAY, RONALD JR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|GUERRERO, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HAMBRIGHT, MARCUS LABRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/30/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUBBARD, ASHELY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|HUGHES, DALLAS B
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
|
|LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
|
|LAVERTY, MARQUES JOHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
|
|LAWRENCE, WILLIAM LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MIYAMOTO, COURTNEY LYN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ SALAS, JIM W
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|ROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/28/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SAINT, JASON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CON. SUB.)
|
|WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WILSON, BRIAN DEON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WINNIE, JAZLYNN PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|