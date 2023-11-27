Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MIYAMOTO, COURTNEY LYN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ SALAS, JIM W

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/15/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE ROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/28/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SAINT, JASON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/12/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CON. SUB.) WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/17/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) WILSON, BRIAN DEON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/20/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WINNIE, JAZLYNN PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/24/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



