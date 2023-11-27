UTC Wins FSC Playoff At Austin Peay With Last Second Field Goal
  • Monday, November 27, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

CALLOWAY, RONALD JR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
GUERRERO, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HAMBRIGHT, MARCUS LABRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/30/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUBBARD, ASHELY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
HUGHES, DALLAS B
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
LAVERTY, MARQUES JOHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
LAWRENCE, WILLIAM LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MIYAMOTO, COURTNEY LYN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ SALAS, JIM W
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
ROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/28/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SAINT, JASON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CON. SUB.)
WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WILSON, BRIAN DEON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WINNIE, JAZLYNN PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)


