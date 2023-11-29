Latest Headlines

Mother Died At Frazier Avenue Along With Son, Who Was Family Favorite; Husband Remains In Coma

  • Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Anna Posso Rodriguez died alongside her 22-month-old son Jonathan
A Jacksonville, Fla., family was in Chattanooga on vacation last Saturday afternoon when disaster struck out of the blue.

Anna Posso Rodriguez died alongside her 22-month-old son, Jonathan, when a car driven by another Florida resident on Frazier Avenue spun out of control. The vehicle came up on the sidewalk where the family happened to be standing before slamming into the gift shop at the corner of Forest Avenue.

Anna's husband, Octavio Devia, remains in a coma.

A family friend said Anna came to the U.S.
from Colombia with her three daughters.

She had always wanted a son, then Jonathan came along after she had a hard pregnancy at age 40. The whole family was said to be crazy about little Jonthan, who loved dogs and animals.

Neyery Posso is sponsoring a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover the costs of returning the bodies to Florida for burial there.

As of Wednesday afternoon, over $21,000 of a $25,000 goal had been reached.

Neyery Posso wrote of the family:

To start, I am incredibly thankful for everything you all have done for the family in their time of need. Thank you to the people who were the first people on the scene who helped try to save them as well as who were affected by the accident. Thank you to all who have helped this gain traction and help create a chance for change. Thank you to all who have donated and continue to donate. I would like to raise the goal to $25,000 because I think we can reach it and it would cover all the costs and we would be able to bring them to Florida so that the daughters and friends can say goodbye to Anna and Jonathan, which is what they want most in these moments of tragedy. Octavio is still in critical condition.

The daughters; Neyery (20) still lived with her mom and was still dependent on her. She was very close to her mom. Yeila(18) was very close to her mom as well, she is pregnant and expecting a baby girl in December whom she was hoping could meet her grandmother and uncle. Divisay (16) as the youngest was the most dependent on her mom. We hope that all of them can support each other in this tough time at this young age.

Ana was a Colombian immigrant who came here with her three daughters to find a better life for herself and her daughters. To try to provide them with a better quality of life. She was always independent and was the life of the party. She always helped people in need, if you were hungry she would give you a plate of food. She always longed for a son and she thought it would never happen until she met her husband.

Even though the pregnancy was hard she and her daughters loved Jonathan like nothing else. He was especially close to his oldest sister. He loved dogs and animals. He loved his sisters as much as they loved him. Ana was an incredibly hard-working woman who tried to make the best out of her situation. She was super excited to go to Tennessee to see the Smoky Mountains but it wasn’t able to happen.

It will be tough for the family to continue without the core parts of their family. Again thank you all for everything you all have done and continue to do. We are incredibly grateful. We hope you all continue to support and create change to make these accidents not happen anymore. Thank you so much and we will keep you guys updated as things happen.


