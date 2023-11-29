Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case

Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad have arrested and charged a Jasper man in connection to an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

After receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, agents began investigating John Harley Dobbs, 38, on Nov. 21. During the investigation, agents determined Dobbs to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.

On Tuesday, agents secured a warrant, charging him with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Agents subsequently served Dobbs with the warrant at the Marion County Jail, where he was being held on an unrelated charge.

At this time, it remains unclear whether there may be an additional victim/s in relation to this case. For that reason, the TBI is releasing the booking photograph of Dobbs and urges anyone with information to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.