2 People Rescued From Burning Home Thursday Night In East Ridge

Two people were rescued from a burning East Ridge home Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to 1605 East Ridge Ave. at 8:28 p.m. and reported smoke coming from a single-story residence with two people inside.

Firefighters immediately began rescue operations by entering the structure to search for the occupants. One occupant was found near the back door and the other was found in the kitchen floor. Both were removed and EMS began providing medical attention.



The next arriving firefighters began fire attack.

The fire was located and contained to the kitchen area of the residence.Hamilton County EMS transported two patients to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.At this time it appears that the cause of the fire was accidental.