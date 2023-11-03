Latest Headlines

Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 In Hamilton County

  Friday, November 3, 2023

Drivers traveling on I-24 near the US-27 split in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming concrete repair activities that will have an impact on traffic over the next several weekends (excluding holidays).

On Friday evening, at 9 p.m. until no later than Monday, at 6 a.m., I-24 East near the US 27 split will be reduced to one lane. The US 27 South ramp to I-24 East will be closed. Traffic will detour via the Broad Street exit and continue to Market Street. In addition, Williams Street will be closed in both directions at Frontage Road. Signage will be posted directing drivers around this closure. Traffic on I-24 West will not be impacted by the work.

This extended lane closure allows the contractor to work continuously to expedite project delivery, minimize the overall length of time traffic is impacted, and provide safer conditions for drivers and crews working in the area. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. Open lanes will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding drivers through the closure.

There will be significant queuing and delays as a result of this work. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this time. This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 In Hamilton County
