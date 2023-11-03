Man, 27, Arrested On Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase On Thursday

Taylor Daniels, 27, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after a high-speed chase.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling northbound on Highway 27 near the exit to Highway 153 on Thursday when their Automated License Plate Reader (LPR) alerted them a maroon Buick with a Georgia tag near them was stolen.

The Buick exited Highway 27 onto Highway 153 and turned into a dead-end drive, stopped, and the driver proceeded to exit the vehicle. The deputy gave several commands to the driver; however the suspect failed to comply. The driver then got back into the driver seat, put the car into reverse, and began to drive towards the deputy and his patrol unit. The deputy quickly moved out of the way, returned to his patrol unit and a pursuit ensued.



Once the vehicle turned onto Highway 153, it headed towards Highway 27 where it proceeded northbound at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The vehicle then drove on the right-hand shoulder before crossing through the grass median before heading southbound on Highway 27. The vehicle then exited the highway again at Thrasher Pike and headed toward Middle Valley where it drove in and out of on-coming traffic several times as it negotiated blind curves.



As the pursuit approached Middle Valley Road, the vehicle took a right turn onto a private drive with no outlet. In an attempt to evade capture, the suspect drove through several residential yards and when he tried to drive between two houses, the suspect vehicle hit a freezer which caused the car to roll onto its side and hit a house.



Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited, began to run, and a short foot pursuit ensued. Law enforcement personnel caught up to the suspect and he began to fight with deputies. A taser was utilized to gain safe compliance and bring the individual into custody.



After checking Daniels' information, it was discovered his Georgia driver's license was suspended and he was also found to have active warrants from Dade County. During a search of his person, a pipe was located and small amount of a green leafy substance that is believed to be Marijuana. When deputies began to check the vehicle, it was learned the Vehicle Indentation Number was removed.

Daniels was checked by EMS at the scene for any injuries. Once cleared by EMS, he was transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center and charged with the following:

