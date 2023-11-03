Latest Headlines

2 Charged At Jail After 7 Women Show Signs Of Overdose

  • Friday, November 3, 2023
Two women have been charged after seven women showed signs of overdose while in custody.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputies at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center became aware on Thursday evening of seven female inmates who were exhibiting signs of a drug overdose.

Correction deputies and jail medical staff immediately responded and rendered aid until EMS personnel arrived on the scene. Once on scene, the inmates were transported via HCEMS to a local hospital for medical review.

As the inmates were being removed from the area, deputies located a folded piece of paper containing a powdery substance. A field test of the substance indicated it to be Fentanyl.

After being evaluated and medically cleared, all inmates were released from the hospital and transported back to the jail.

During the investigation into the incident, inmates Sheyenne Sullivan, 25, and Rhianna McGill, 31, were found to be in possession of the Fentanyl. Both inmates will be charged with the following:

  • Possession of Fentanyl for resale
  • Possession of contraband in a penal institution

This incident remains under investigation.


