Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, LLOYD P

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/01/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEATTY, NICHOLAS CORTEZE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/15/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARTER, CASEY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/18/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COLLIER, CORDELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CORBETT, ZACHARY AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DODD, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/27/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/15/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIVER OR

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELI

POSS. OF HYDROCODONE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, D

POSS. OF BUPRENORPHINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

POSS.OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY WITH A P EDMONDSON, ELAIS MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING**MUSTAPPEAR ELLIOTT, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/25/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, WILLIAM JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/08/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT GARCIA, GABRIELA N

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/26/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLENN, NATASHA R

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GREEN, DAMON LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HALL, ANTHONY DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITION HODGE, DHYANNA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 04/14/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, JAHIEM

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/24/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KLING, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/01/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S LARSEN, JAMES L

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LAYNE, TREVOR LEVI

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/29/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESS MATTULL, JOYCE ANN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/02/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/12/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MCCANE, KAREEM DENARDF

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/17/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MCDUFFY, CAMERON S

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORALES, SONJA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW NAVE, STEVEN HEATH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/08/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR OWENS, TERRY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/08/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP, GA) PARKER, AMIE BROOK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/03/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PATTERSON, CIERA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT PATTERSON, QUINNIYAH NYSHAY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/06/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE SATTERFIELD, JENNY LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/02/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTYNAL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

CRIMINAL LITTERING SCAIFE, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHIL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPED POSSESSION OF COC SCRUGGS, SAMUEL L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/07/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMART, BILLIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

THEFT UNDER $500

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SMITH, TAYLOR BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/09/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

FAILURE TO APPEAR SUGGS, CARLAS ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT VEGA, RANDY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE WADE, RONDALE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED WELLS, RONNA LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/02/1967

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

