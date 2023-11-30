Latest Headlines

Man, 28, Stabbed To Death On Garfield Street

  • Thursday, November 30, 2023
A man, 28, was stabbed on Sunday morning, and he later died.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 4:50 a.m. to a stabbing in the 2000 block of Garfield Street.  When officers arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported him to a local hospital.  The victim died at the hospital from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was inside a residence when he was stabbed by the suspect.  The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival.  CPD's Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. 

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Woman's Ex Comes Back For His Xbox Games And Is Trespassed; Woman Charges Nearly $8,000 Vet Bill To Stolen Credit Card
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2023
Vols Fall To North Carolina, 100-92
  • Sports
  • 11/30/2023
Man, 28, Stabbed To Death On Garfield Street
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2023
UTC Women Win 49-43 At Kennesaw State
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, November 29th
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/29/2023
Breaking News
Walden's Ridge Is Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/30/2023

Old scenes from Waldens Ridge are featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed ... more

Police Blotter: Woman's Ex Comes Back For His Xbox Games And Is Trespassed; Woman Charges Nearly $8,000 Vet Bill To Stolen Credit Card
  • 11/30/2023

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police ex-boyfriend had come to her residence, knocking on her door, inquiring about his Xbox games. She told him that she did not have his belongings at her ... more

Man, 28, Stabbed To Death On Garfield Street
  • 11/30/2023

A man, 28, was stabbed on Sunday morning, and he later died. Chattanooga Police responded at 4:50 a.m. to a stabbing in the 2000 block of Garfield Street. When officers arrived, they found ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/30/2023
Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case
Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case
  • 11/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/29/2023
Police Blotter: RV Renters Total $90,000 RV Then Disappear; Woman Thinks Feuding Neighbor Tore Up "No Parking" Sign In Her Yard
  • 11/29/2023
Dr. Robertson On Board For Using Gateway Building Both For Tech School And CCA And Include Howard Connect
  • 11/28/2023
Opinion
When Will The Car Murders Stop? - And Response (2)
  • 11/29/2023
Our Pick-Pocket County Mayor - And Response
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
  • 11/29/2023
Traffic Study Needed On North Side Of River
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati-Choo Choo City Comparison No. 1
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati-Choo Choo City Comparison No. 1
  • 11/28/2023
Sports
Mocs Start Slow, Suffer 82-68 Loss At Lipscomb
  • 11/29/2023
UTC Women Win 49-43 At Kennesaw State
  • 11/29/2023
Notre Dame Comes Back For 74-69 Win Over Lady Vols
Notre Dame Comes Back For 74-69 Win Over Lady Vols
  • 11/29/2023
Vols Fall To North Carolina, 100-92
  • 11/30/2023
Lee Soccer Team Place Six On Academic All-District Teams
  • 11/29/2023
Happenings
Hamilton County Posthumously Honors County Trailblazers Dalton Roberts And Claude Ramsey
Hamilton County Posthumously Honors County Trailblazers Dalton Roberts And Claude Ramsey
  • 11/29/2023
Official Chattanooga Christmas Ornament Features Tennessee Aquarium
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Before Baylor And McCallie
Jerry Summers: Before Baylor And McCallie
  • 11/30/2023
Intersection Of Dover Lane And Ringgold Road To Be Closed In East Ridge Beginning Monday
  • 11/29/2023
Did You Know? Made in America
Did You Know? Made in America
  • 11/29/2023
Entertainment
Celebrate The Holiday Season With “Scrooge! The Musical” At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
Celebrate The Holiday Season With “Scrooge! The Musical” At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 11/29/2023
Lee To Host Lessons And Carols Dec. 7
Lee To Host Lessons And Carols Dec. 7
  • 11/29/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns This Holiday Season
  • 11/28/2023
Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert Dec. 9
Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert Dec. 9
  • 11/28/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Magnificat On Dec. 14
  • 11/28/2023
Opinion
When Will The Car Murders Stop? - And Response (2)
  • 11/29/2023
Our Pick-Pocket County Mayor - And Response
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
  • 11/29/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C. Adds 2 Associates
Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C. Adds 2 Associates
  • 11/29/2023
K9 Used In 2 Separate Arrests - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/29/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/29/23
  • 11/29/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Always Make Time To Learn From The Experts
  • 11/28/2023
Our Communities, Our Growth Open Houses Are Nov. 28, Dec. 5
  • 11/27/2023
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
Student Scene
UTC Chancellor Steven Angle Elected To CUMU Board Of Directors
  • 11/29/2023
School Resource Officer Introduced To Collegedale Academy
School Resource Officer Introduced To Collegedale Academy
  • 11/28/2023
HCS Opens Family Connection Center To Provide Personalized Support For Families Of HCS Students
  • 11/28/2023
Living Well
Tennessee Leads Fight Against Foster Care Placement Rule
  • 11/29/2023
Sunny 92.3 FM Hosts Annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “Sunny Cares 4 Kids’ Health” Radiothon
Sunny 92.3 FM Hosts Annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “Sunny Cares 4 Kids’ Health” Radiothon
  • 11/29/2023
1st Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Residents Come Home For The Holidays
  • 11/28/2023
Memories
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • 11/26/2023
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
  • 11/28/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
  • 11/26/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
  • 11/30/2023
"The Pages Are Blank" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
  • 11/27/2023
Obituaries
George Houston Simmons
George Houston Simmons
  • 11/29/2023
Mary Stiles Rook
Mary Stiles Rook
  • 11/29/2023
Judy Vernon King
Judy Vernon King
  • 11/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Toomey, Faye Baxter (Athens)
  • 11/29/2023
Murphy, Dora Mae
Murphy, Dora Mae
  • 11/29/2023
Waters, Margaret
Waters, Margaret
  • 11/29/2023