Man, 28, Stabbed To Death On Garfield Street

A man, 28, was stabbed on Sunday morning, and he later died.

Chattanooga Police responded at 4:50 a.m. to a stabbing in the 2000 block of Garfield Street. When officers arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported him to a local hospital. The victim died at the hospital from his injuries.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was inside a residence when he was stabbed by the suspect. The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival. CPD's Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.



