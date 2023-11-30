Lucky Player Wins $50,000 Powerball Double Play In Chattanooga

A lucky Powerball Double Play player in Chattanooga won $50,000 Wednesday night by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing.The winning ticket was sold at Circle K, 100 W. 20th St. in Chattanooga.For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.