Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, THOMAS PRESTON

554RYMERRD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ADLER, DYLAN

15213 ASHER CT SILOAM SPRINGS, 72761

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNLAWFUL PHOTOGRAPHY



ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR

6251 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 373415979

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ALVAREZ, TOMAS

299 WISCONSIN AVE M EL CAJON, 92020

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BAILEY, ALICIA D

3700 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWBONDS, LADARRIUS CARNELL7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211705Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CHAMPION, JAMES CLINTON614 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTCLEMENTS, LISA MICHELLE2584 BROWNWOOD DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COATES, BRANDON L4518 HIXSON PIKE, APT I3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCOFER, MIKE RAY4338 GREENBRIER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTCOFFEY, QUINTEN VAN5685 HYACINTH COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE114 LAVONIA AVE REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OVER $1000CONNAR, MELISSA DAWNHOMELESS 727 EAST 11 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYUSE OF STOLEN PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOOK, JOHN M360 PAUL HUFF APT 205 CLEVELAND, 34239Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL2440 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082925Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRAIG, DELBERT WAYNE5608 KENYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CUMMINGS, LEKEDRA SHANA2510 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDANIELS, TAYLOR WAYNE HUSTON77 DANIELS DRVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFELONY EVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBERSPEEDINGDEAN, EMILY MARIE70 THARP DR LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFELONY EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDEAN, STEVEN MHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115001Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DIP, JOSHUA BHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373125703Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DYER, SHAYLA MARIA950 SPRING CREEK RD EAST RIDGE, 374123966Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEGABRIEL, BRAYAN4309 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWGABRIEL, ROBERT DANIEL2301 MCCOY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDGREEN, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD2001 SOUTH LARABY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREEN, JASON ROY2545 WESSEX LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE202A SPRING CAVE RD HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 373674208Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHENDERSON, BRANDON MONTAE105 E 16TH ST SW ROME, 301610000Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY - GEORGIA)HICKERSON, MICHAEL S2071 CENTURY AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOWLAND, MIRANDA DANIELLE474 MCDONALD DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEHUNT, PATRICK DALE2598 ASHMORE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTJONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435028Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)KELLER, TIMOTHY G2319 CALICO ROAD DECATUR,Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000.00KOCHIS, TIMOTHY J5685 HYACNTH OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEDBETTER, BRIANNA MARIE14101 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSS. OF FENTANYLFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374161944Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMARLER, JESSE BRANDON6651 HARRISON HIGHTS DRIVE HARRISON, 37312Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MCMATH, JERRQUITA LLESHEA1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL SIMULATIONSOLICITATIONNEAL, KODI BAYLON1115 OVERLOOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTREDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN3301 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIOS, EMILY E1616 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 373433124Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALERUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA82 ANTLER RIDGE RD GRACEFUL, 37338Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHAW, JEREMY DALE4105 ELAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIMS, TITEYONNA Y1615 E 47TH ST APT 8 CHATTANOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN4319 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122733Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STAIE, RANDALL SCOTT1321 W BAXTER AVE KNOXVILLE, 379216953Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSUTTON, SHAMIRACLE LATICE5209 TANNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101430Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHOMAS, SANDRA3509 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDHARASSMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000THRASHER, HAYDEN LLOYRD5145 COFFMAN DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEWEBER, THOMAS CLAUDE8250 CLIFF DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37312Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffUNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROVTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

