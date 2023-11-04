Lookout Mountain Fire Threatened 2 Homes; Burn Ban Now In Effect

A Lookout Mountain woods fire that has spread to 1,400 acres threatened two residences on Friday, but they were saved "by the quick action of Georgia Forestry and Walker County Fire and Rescue," officials said.The fire is still listed at 1,400 acres and 50 percent contained.Georgia Forestry reports the fire off of Highway 157 is still within the containment lines that were put in place Friday night.Forestry personnel remained on the scene to monitor the fire throughout the day on Saturday, while continuing to put out hot spots.Officials said, "Since the fire is still active, residents should expect to see more smoke in the area."There was significant smoke in the valley at Long Branch below the tip of High Point.A woodland fire could be seen burning on Saturday morning about one fourth way down the mountain on the Chattanooga Valley side.Officials said a burn ban is now in effect for Walker County. This covers all outdoor burning, including, but not limited to, small piles of natural vegetation, yard debris and campfires.