Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROOKS, DONIELLE CHRISTINA
4723 MINK PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162615
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
CALBOUGH, TERRY LEE
1424 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 373434445
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
CARD, JQUAN SCOTT
560 DELANIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLEEK, ALEXIS PAIGE
123 S LOVELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFIN, THRISTRAM JAMES
9029 CHIP DRIVE Soddy Daisy, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FELONY EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $40,000.00
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EDWARDS, DREW YANCY
4525 TOMBEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162609
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE
2421 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062214
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREEN, NICHOLAS ANTWON
1370 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 373122848
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
SPEEDING
HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
2217 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063828
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JERALDS, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS
2231 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JUSTUS, STEPHEN LEWAYNE
279 LINDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL
502 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374113001
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL
3409 MISSIONAIRE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL OFFENSES AGAINST ANIMALS
LAY, LACY NMN
7212 FAIRNGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LONG, JENNY LYNN
110 EAST NEWBERRY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 36022
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERRITT, ALBERT EARL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAMAR
6329 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOON, BILLY RAY
351 WHITTEMORE HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, NELSON LEE
1208 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PENA, MICHEL MARQUEZ
1380 NW 24TH AVE APT 409 MIAMI, 33125
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
PICKETT, OMARIONI D
1817 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RANDOLPH, SUMMER NICOLE
709 RAY LN.
HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (PETITION TO REVOKE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN
4700 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
500 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE
2003 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTOS SOSTRE, RUBEN
3216 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071519
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SOLIS SANCHEZ, JOHNNY ALEXANDER
4133 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153312
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SUD, DILLON PINKLE
7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TODD, TERRELL RAY
1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063208
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
