  • Sunday, November 5, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROOKS, DONIELLE CHRISTINA 
4723 MINK PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162615 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

CALBOUGH, TERRY LEE 
1424 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 373434445 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT

CARD, JQUAN SCOTT 
560 DELANIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLEEK, ALEXIS PAIGE 
123 S LOVELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFIN, THRISTRAM JAMES 
9029 CHIP DRIVE Soddy Daisy, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FELONY EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $40,000.00

DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA 
1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EDWARDS, DREW YANCY 
4525 TOMBEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162609 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE 
2421 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062214 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GREEN, NICHOLAS ANTWON 
1370 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 373122848 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
SPEEDING

HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE 
2217 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063828 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JERALDS, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS 
2231 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JUSTUS, STEPHEN LEWAYNE 
279 LINDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL 
502 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374113001 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL 
3409 MISSIONAIRE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL OFFENSES AGAINST ANIMALS

LAY, LACY NMN 
7212 FAIRNGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LONG, JENNY LYNN 
110 EAST NEWBERRY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 36022 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERRITT, ALBERT EARL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAMAR 
6329 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MOON, BILLY RAY 
351 WHITTEMORE HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOORE, NELSON LEE 
1208 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PENA, MICHEL MARQUEZ 
1380 NW 24TH AVE APT 409 MIAMI, 33125 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

PICKETT, OMARIONI D 
1817 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RANDOLPH, SUMMER NICOLE 
709 RAY LN.

HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (PETITION TO REVOKE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN 
4700 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER 
500 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
2003 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTOS SOSTRE, RUBEN 
3216 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071519 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SOLIS SANCHEZ, JOHNNY ALEXANDER 
4133 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153312 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SUD, DILLON PINKLE 
7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TODD, TERRELL RAY 
1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063208 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

