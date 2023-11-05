Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROOKS, DONIELLE CHRISTINA

4723 MINK PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162615

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



CALBOUGH, TERRY LEE

1424 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 373434445

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT



CARD, JQUAN SCOTT

560 DELANIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLEEK, ALEXIS PAIGE

123 S LOVELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COFFIN, THRISTRAM JAMES

9029 CHIP DRIVE Soddy Daisy, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FELONY EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $40,000.00



DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EDWARDS, DREW YANCY

4525 TOMBEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162609

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE

2421 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062214

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GREEN, NICHOLAS ANTWON

1370 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 373122848

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

SPEEDING



HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE

2217 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063828

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JERALDS, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS

2231 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JUSTUS, STEPHEN LEWAYNE

279 LINDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL

502 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374113001

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL

3409 MISSIONAIRE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FALSE REPORTS

CRIMINAL OFFENSES AGAINST ANIMALS



LAY, LACY NMN

7212 FAIRNGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



LONG, JENNY LYNN

110 EAST NEWBERRY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 36022

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MERRITT, ALBERT EARL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



MILLSAPS, KEVIN LAMAR

6329 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MOON, BILLY RAY

351 WHITTEMORE HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCH II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MOORE, NELSON LEE

1208 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PENA, MICHEL MARQUEZ

1380 NW 24TH AVE APT 409 MIAMI, 33125

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



PICKETT, OMARIONI D

1817 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RANDOLPH, SUMMER NICOLE

709 RAY LN.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (PETITION TO REVOKE)FAILURE TO APPEARRENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN4700 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONRILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER500 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE2003 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANTOS SOSTRE, RUBEN3216 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071519Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESOLIS SANCHEZ, JOHNNY ALEXANDER4133 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153312Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSUD, DILLON PINKLE7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TODD, TERRELL RAY1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063208Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC



