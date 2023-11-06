Man, 36, Suffers Traumatic Injury While Making A Jump On Waldens Ridge Mountain Bike Trail

A number of emergency personnel on Sunday responded to what was described as a traumatic injury at the Waldens Ridge Bike Park.Officials of the Waldens Ridge Emergency Service said a 36-year-old man "unfortunately sustained injuries while jumping a hill on the trail."Also responding were Hamilton County EMS and the Chattanooga Fire Department.The crews successfully extricated the man from the park using a Stokes basket and Wheel.Following the extrication, he was transported by Hamilton County EMS to the emergency room for further treatment and care.Officials of SORBA, the trail riding group, noted afterward to fellow riders, "If you are riding your bike at Walden’s Ridge, please do not ride down the access roads."There was an evacuation out there today and we got word from the Chattanooga Fire Deprtment that there was a close call between a cyclist and a UTV going up the hill to the evacuation on an access road."Yeah the switchbacks at the bottom of the hill may be annoying but it’s more opportunity practice your slow speed switchback turns for other trails around town."Also, a reminder that the park hours are dawn to dusk.Please respect those hours for your safety as well as the safety of possible rescuers when an accident should happen. Aren’t we all just in between crashes when we ride our bikes?"Enjoy yourself out there and ride within your limits."