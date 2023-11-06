Essential Housing Asset Management Buys 2 Large Groups Of Homes In Chattanooga

Essential Housing Asset Management LLC, of Scottsdale, Ariz., has acquired two large properties in Chattanooga for affordable homes.

Such purchases are made "to ensure the long-term reinvestment and preservation of homes affordable to families and seniors with low and moderate incomes."

The homes are constructed or rehabbed primarily with federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

The group paid $8,589,845 for property at 100-117 Peerless Ave.

Peerless Avenue runs between W. Manning Street and the railroad tracks in North Chattanooga, where housing costs have skyrocketed in recent years.

The group paid $6,124,468 for an 18.5-acre wooded tract in East Brainerd. It is at 7531 Pinewood Dr. It is less than a mile from Hamilton Place Mall. Pinewood Drive runs off Jenkins Road.

Projects using federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits must be maintained as affordable housing for a minimum of 30 years.