A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Wilson Road at Rossville on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Carrol Monroe Brown, 47, of Chattanooga.

The Georgia State Patrol said David Dewayne was traveling north on Wilson Road when he started to turn left.

His vehicle struck the motorcycle occupied by Mr. Brown. He was thrown off after the motorcycle hit a curb.

He died after being taken to CHI Memorial in Fort Oglethorpe.