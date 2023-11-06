Chattanooga City Council Moves Away From 6 PM Voting Meetings

The Chattanooga City Council is moving away from its longtime practice of holding voting meetings at 6 p.m.

Instead, the panel announced that it will hold Tuesday business meetings at 3:30 p.m. After discussion of the agenda and other matters, there will be a short recess and then the voting meeting will start at an unspecified time.

The council’s new business meeting schedule takes effect this Tuesday.

Officials said, "The 3:30 p.m. business meeting will begin with a time for council discussion of agenda items and committee business, followed by a short recess before the council reconvenes to proceed through the usual format of business meetings: voting on that day’s agenda items, considering purchases, delivering committee reports, recognizing persons wishing to address the Council, and adjourning.

Officials said, "Chair Raquetta Dotley had proposed changing the council’s 6 p.m. business meeting to 3:30 p.m. instead each Tuesday. She proposed that the 3:30 business meeting would include time for discussion of agenda items and committees. The Council would take a recess, then reconvene to vote on agenda items.

"Councilman Chip Henderson reminded the Council of Planning and Zoning hearings on the second Tuesday of the month. Therefore, he asked that the chair recess the second Tuesday in November meeting (Nov. 12) until 6 p.m. so that hearings on those cases could be heard at that time. Chair Dotley concurred. By consensus, Chair Dotley announced the new business meeting start time of 3:30 p.m., effective on Nov. 7. She also instructed the clerk to publish the new meeting time in the newspaper."

