McMinn Parent Gets 22-Year Sentence For Sex With High Schoolers

A woman who was a parent involved in running the booster clubs at McMinn Central High School pleaded guilty on Monday to over 30 charges involving inappropriate sexual relations with students at the school.

Melissa Blair was sentenced to 22 years in state prison. She will be required to serve the first 11 years in full and be eligible for early release after serving 30 percent of the second 11 years.

She had faced 44 charges, including solicitation of a minor, 18 counts of statutory rape, aggravated statutory rape, and four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution.

Prosecutors said she had been involved in "inappropriate sexual relations with several underage males."

The activity had been going on for over three years in some cases, it was stated.

Authorities initially said Ms. Blair had been having sexual relations with at least nine high schoolers and she had traded items for sexual favors.

The plea agreement canceled a trial that had been set in the case.