Incumbents Sweep In Ringgold; Sans Is New Dalton Mayor; Chickamauga Has New Mayor, 19-Year-Old Councilman

The incumbents swept the Ringgold Municipal General Election.



For Mayor — Nick Millwood (I) received 283 votes, or 54 percent of 530 total ballots Randall Franks received 240 votes, or 46 percent.



For City Council At Large — Sara S. Clark (I) received 412 votes, or 31 percent of 530 total ballots. Jake C. Haynes (I) received 412 votes, or 31 percent. Mitchell Marchus received 148 votes, or 11 percent. Rhonda Swaney (I) received 372 votes, or 28 percent.



The City Council race was the best three of four candidates.



Chickamauga has a new mayor and a 19-year-old councilman.





Trey Deck was chosen mayor over incumbent Randal Dalton by 16 votes. It was Deck 336 and Dalton 320.Matt Nave, a recent Gordon Lee graduate, was the top vote-getter out of four candidates for two council seats. It was Nave 364, Lee Miller 353, Daymon Garrett 321 and James Powell 149.In Dalton, former council member Annalee Harlan Sans won the mayor's race. She had 1,906 votes, or 68 percent of the total. Tom Causby had 819 and Jason Burgin 65.In the contest for Alderman Ward 2, it was Nicholas "Nicky" Lama with 1,656 votes. Tyler J. Mitchell had 509 and Peter Poclask 435.Ms. Sams said, "I am profoundly humbled and honored by the overwhelming trust and support you have given me to be not only your next mayor, but the first female mayor in Dalton’s history. Tonight, we rejoice in more than just a victory; it's a triumph for the future of our beloved Dalton as we move forward together."Throughout this campaign, my message has centered on a positive vision, building on the remarkable successes of our current leadership. The voters have graciously concurred with this vision, affirming our shared commitment to 'Keep Making Good Things Happen in Dalton.'"As we look ahead, I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with the City Council in my role as Mayor. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our new Council member, Nicky Lama. Also would like to congratulate Tyree Goodlett and Dennis Mock on their re-election to the city council. Together, we'll forge a powerful team dedicated to Dalton."I must express my deepest gratitude to all who voted for me, generously contributed to our campaign, and volunteered to amplify our message. It's your unwavering support that has made this happen. Thank you, Dalton, for this resounding mandate and for entrusting me with the privilege of serving you as your mayor."