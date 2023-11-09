Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALDRIGE, BRETT MICHEAL
387 MARY DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BULLARD, BRANDON STEPHEN
3009 HILLCREST BRANDON, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BUNNER, SHEENA
538 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154847
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
11019 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795642
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN
4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072630
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BUSH, DAKOTA KY RIELLE
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 448 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUSH, JASMINE A
4847 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37263
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHANDLER, BRANDON LEE
1417 WEST VALLEY ROAD WHITFIELD, 37397
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPMAN, JACK L
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CLEEK, KIMBERLY
5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374151611
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIXON, ALANDA EARL
4629 KIRK ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DUNBAR, MICAH
9211 ROYAL SHADOWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE
8205 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373639020
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FLOWERS, AHNTON JHAVONE
813 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOODSON, MICHAEL A
308 W CASTLE ST MUFREESBORO, 37129
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAY, ANGEL DENISE
627 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE
560 ALAMA HWY 73 JACKSON, 35958
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRIFFIN, KAILEY LYNN
4317 DUVAL ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374122703
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL
7626 BONNIE DRIVE UNIT A B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HANAGAN, JOSEPH DANIEL
195 GREENBRIAR TRAIL UNIT 1 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HICKS, LISA MELISSA
9020 CHAFFIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211372
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE
727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HIXSON, JERRY RAYMOND
2400 EXECTIVE PARK DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
HOMELESS SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA
1120B MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL
JENKINS, JOE
7616 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER WILDS
110 TREMOUNT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
JOHNSON, JUSTIN MATTHEW
1316 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAWRENCE, JA KEVA MONIQUE
1401CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEWIS, AUSTIN DEARING
2775 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LOPEZ PEREZ, MAXIMO EMILIANO
,
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
439 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431652
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
5012 WOODLANDVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA
1507 HICKORYVALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
3409 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, LARRY JOHN
7010 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
137 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE
5711 HETZEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151506
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH(SELL , D
NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
1305 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, TYLER LEVON
3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062715
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PERRY, JOHN C
4540 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH
3824 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PYBURN, TONY CARMEN
BRAINERD RD AREA HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SHEPARD, DARREN ROSS
54 AGAPPA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMMONS, JOSHUA ISAM
2420 VALLEY HILLS DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLAYTON, JESSICA STELLA
7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, DYLAN SETH
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SPENCE, JERNICKA RENEE
2471 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR
3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
4400 COMET TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
THOMAS, IRA DEVON
905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064117
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
1101 ARRLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE
1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WEBSTER, JILL SUZANNE
6915 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELCH, STEVE WESLEY
9717 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419705
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111045
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
|
|BULLARD, BRANDON STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/17/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BUNNER, SHEENA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BUSH, DAKOTA KY RIELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUSH, JASMINE A
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHANDLER, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAPMAN, JACK L
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/14/1967
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CLEEK, KIMBERLY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/17/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COBBS, REGGIE DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/02/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNBAR, MICAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/26/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FLOWERS, AHNTON JHAVONE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GOODSON, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRAY, ANGEL DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GRIFFIN, KAILEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/18/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/03/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HANAGAN, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HEMPHILL, KASHAI JAVON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|HIXSON, JERRY RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/06/1964
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
|
|JENKINS, JOE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/25/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER WILDS
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/18/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|JOHNSON, JUSTIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LAWRENCE, JA KEVA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MORALES, RICARDO HERRERA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH(SELL , D
|
|NAYADLEY, CHARLES AARON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTON, TYLER LEVON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PEARSON, KEVIN MARTTAL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/17/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PENN, BRITTAEY JO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PYBURN, TONY CARMEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIMMONS, JOSHUA ISAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLAYTON, JESSICA STELLA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DYLAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- (VOP) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|SPENCE, JERNICKA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/11/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|THOMAS, IRA DEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|THOMPSON, RICHARD AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/21/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TODD, ROMANCE MELVYN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|WEBSTER, JILL SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/07/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WELCH, STEVE WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/02/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
|