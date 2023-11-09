Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDRIGE, BRETT MICHEAL

387 MARY DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BULLARD, BRANDON STEPHEN

3009 HILLCREST BRANDON, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BUNNER, SHEENA

538 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154847

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

11019 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795642

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN

4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072630

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BUSH, DAKOTA KY RIELLE6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 448 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTBUSH, JASMINE A4847 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37263Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD ENDANGERMENTCHANDLER, BRANDON LEE1417 WEST VALLEY ROAD WHITFIELD, 37397Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CHAPMAN, JACK L727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDERDISORDERLY CONDUCTCLEEK, KIMBERLY5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374151611Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DIXON, ALANDA EARL4629 KIRK ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDUNBAR, MICAH9211 ROYAL SHADOWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYEVANS, JANIFTER ROSE8205 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373639020Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFLERL, AMANDA LEANN907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFLOWERS, AHNTON JHAVONE813 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGOODSON, MICHAEL A308 W CASTLE ST MUFREESBORO, 37129Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGRAY, ANGEL DENISE627 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE REPORTSGREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE560 ALAMA HWY 73 JACKSON, 35958Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRIFFIN, KAILEY LYNN4317 DUVAL ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374122703Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL7626 BONNIE DRIVE UNIT A B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYHANAGAN, JOSEPH DANIEL195 GREENBRIAR TRAIL UNIT 1 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHICKS, LISA MELISSA9020 CHAFFIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211372Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSHIXSON, JERRY RAYMOND2400 EXECTIVE PARK DR CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISEHOMELESS SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCTJACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA1120B MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFEDERALJENKINS, JOE7616 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER WILDS110 TREMOUNT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000JOHNSON, JUSTIN MATTHEW1316 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELAWRENCE, JA KEVA MONIQUE1401CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEWIS, AUSTIN DEARING2775 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSLOPEZ PEREZ, MAXIMO EMILIANOAge at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAIL TO YIELDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE439 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431652Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE5012 WOODLANDVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA1507 HICKORYVALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCNABB, JARED ALLEN3409 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOORE, LARRY JOHN7010 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN137 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYMORRISON, DAVID EUGENE5711 HETZEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151506Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH(SELL , DNEWT, EMILY KRISTIN1305 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTON, TYLER LEVON3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062715Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARPERRY, JOHN C4540 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH3824 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPYBURN, TONY CARMENBRAINERD RD AREA HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSHEPARD, DARREN ROSS54 AGAPPA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMMONS, JOSHUA ISAM2420 VALLEY HILLS DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLAYTON, JESSICA STELLA7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, DYLAN SETHHOMELESS RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VOP) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IISPENCE, JERNICKA RENEE2471 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSTERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE4400 COMET TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTHOMAS, IRA DEVON905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064117Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL1101 ARRLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONWEBSTER, JILL SUZANNE6915 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELCH, STEVE WESLEY9717 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419705Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111045Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, CAROLINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND) BULLARD, BRANDON STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/17/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BUNNER, SHEENA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR BUSH, DAKOTA KY RIELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUSH, JASMINE A

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/15/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD ENDANGERMENT CHANDLER, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPMAN, JACK L

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/14/1967

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CLEEK, KIMBERLY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/17/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COBBS, REGGIE DEVONTA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/02/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNBAR, MICAH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FLERL, AMANDA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/26/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FLOWERS, AHNTON JHAVONE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/10/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GOODSON, MICHAEL A

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRAY, ANGEL DENISE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRIFFIN, KAILEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/18/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/03/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HANAGAN, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HEMPHILL, KASHAI JAVON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE) HIXSON, JERRY RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/06/1964

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT JENKINS, JOE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/25/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER WILDS

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 08/18/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 JOHNSON, JUSTIN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/01/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LAWRENCE, JA KEVA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNABB, JARED ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/21/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MORALES, RICARDO HERRERA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/02/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH(SELL , D NAYADLEY, CHARLES AARON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/24/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, TYLER LEVON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PEARSON, KEVIN MARTTAL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/17/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PENN, BRITTAEY JO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/20/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PYBURN, TONY CARMEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) SIMMONS, JOSHUA ISAM

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLAYTON, JESSICA STELLA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, DYLAN SETH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II SPENCE, JERNICKA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/11/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/28/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS THOMAS, IRA DEVON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA THOMPSON, RICHARD AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/21/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TODD, ROMANCE MELVYN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/31/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/07/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION WEBSTER, JILL SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/07/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELCH, STEVE WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/02/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR



