Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDRIGE, BRETT MICHEAL 
387 MARY DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BULLARD, BRANDON STEPHEN 
3009 HILLCREST BRANDON, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BUNNER, SHEENA 
538 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154847 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE 
11019 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795642 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN 
4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072630 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BUSH, DAKOTA KY RIELLE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 448 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUSH, JASMINE A 
4847 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37263 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHANDLER, BRANDON LEE 
1417 WEST VALLEY ROAD WHITFIELD, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPMAN, JACK L 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS 
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CLEEK, KIMBERLY 
5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374151611 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL 
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIXON, ALANDA EARL 
4629 KIRK ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DUNBAR, MICAH 
9211 ROYAL SHADOWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE 
8205 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373639020 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FLERL, AMANDA LEANN 
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FLOWERS, AHNTON JHAVONE 
813 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GOODSON, MICHAEL A 
308 W CASTLE ST MUFREESBORO, 37129 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRAY, ANGEL DENISE 
627 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE 
560 ALAMA HWY 73 JACKSON, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRIFFIN, KAILEY LYNN 
4317 DUVAL ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374122703 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL 
7626 BONNIE DRIVE UNIT A B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HANAGAN, JOSEPH DANIEL 
195 GREENBRIAR TRAIL UNIT 1 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HICKS, LISA MELISSA 
9020 CHAFFIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211372 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE 
727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HIXSON, JERRY RAYMOND 
2400 EXECTIVE PARK DR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE 
HOMELESS SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

JACKSON, PACHENCE SHANEA 
1120B MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL

JENKINS, JOE 
7616 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER WILDS 
110 TREMOUNT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

JOHNSON, JUSTIN MATTHEW 
1316 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAWRENCE, JA KEVA MONIQUE 
1401CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEWIS, AUSTIN DEARING 
2775 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LOPEZ PEREZ, MAXIMO EMILIANO 

Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE 
439 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431652 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE 
5012 WOODLANDVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA 
1507 HICKORYVALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNABB, JARED ALLEN 
3409 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOORE, LARRY JOHN 
7010 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN 
137 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE 
5711 HETZEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151506 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH(SELL , D

NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN 
1305 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, TYLER LEVON 
3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062715 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PERRY, JOHN C 
4540 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH 
3824 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PYBURN, TONY CARMEN 
BRAINERD RD AREA HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SHEPARD, DARREN ROSS 
54 AGAPPA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMMONS, JOSHUA ISAM 
2420 VALLEY HILLS DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLAYTON, JESSICA STELLA 
7767 LASATA LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, DYLAN SETH 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

SPENCE, JERNICKA RENEE 
2471 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR 
3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE 
4400 COMET TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

THOMAS, IRA DEVON 
905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064117 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL 
1101 ARRLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE 
1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

WEBSTER, JILL SUZANNE 
6915 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELCH, STEVE WESLEY 
9717 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419705 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR 
1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111045 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
BULLARD, BRANDON STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/17/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BUNNER, SHEENA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUSH, DAKOTA KY RIELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUSH, JASMINE A
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHANDLER, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPMAN, JACK L
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/14/1967
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CLEEK, KIMBERLY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/17/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COBBS, REGGIE DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/02/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNBAR, MICAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/26/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FLOWERS, AHNTON JHAVONE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOODSON, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAY, ANGEL DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRIFFIN, KAILEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/18/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/03/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HANAGAN, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEMPHILL, KASHAI JAVON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
HIXSON, JERRY RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/06/1964
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHINS, SHANIQUA ALISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
JENKINS, JOE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/25/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER WILDS
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/18/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
JOHNSON, JUSTIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAWRENCE, JA KEVA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORALES, RICARDO HERRERA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH(SELL , D
NAYADLEY, CHARLES AARON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, TYLER LEVON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PEARSON, KEVIN MARTTAL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/17/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PENN, BRITTAEY JO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PROVOST, JACOLBY ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PYBURN, TONY CARMEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
SIMMONS, JOSHUA ISAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLAYTON, JESSICA STELLA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, DYLAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SPENCE, JERNICKA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/11/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
THOMAS, IRA DEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMPSON, RICHARD AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/21/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TODD, ROMANCE MELVYN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WEBSTER, JILL SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/07/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELCH, STEVE WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/02/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR






