Latest Headlines

City Delays Moving Forward On Proposed Homeless Emergency Center On 12th Street

  • Thursday, November 9, 2023

Mayor Tim Kelly and city leaders announced Thursday their decision to pause pursuit of approval from the Regional Planning Agency of a change of use application for the 12th St. CARTA building, which the city is exploring as a potential site for a homeless emergency shelter.

The city will continue community conversations with members of the MLK Neighborhood and stakeholders, and it chose to defer "to demonstrate its commitment to due diligence."

The city’s application will not be on the agenda for the Planning Commission meeting on Monday.

City leaders recently hosted a community conversation with members of the MLK Neighborhood and stakeholders to begin an effort to develop a plan that will lead to a temporary emergency shelter, it was stated.

Referred to as the ‘12th Street Shelter’, the current building will require a permission for a change of use by the Regional Planning Commission. The city has started the process of holding regularly scheduled meetings with neighbors to develop plans that appropriately balance neighborhood concerns and the need to take a next step in addressing homelessness in Chattanooga, officials said.

“Our neighbors and their insights, as well as their concerns, are very important to us,” said Richard Beeland, administrator for the city Department of Economic Development. “Our first meeting proved to be highly successful as we were able to document the questions asked by our neighbors, as well as to consider their input; from additional sites for consideration to rules they would like to see utilized by those coming into the shelter. The result will be a much better fit for those experiencing homelessness, as well as for those providing services to them. More importantly, it will finally provide a long-term strategy that will provide avenues for law enforcement and front line providers as they meet critical needs of individuals within our community.”

He added, “For far too long, past administrations have gathered important data regarding the issue of homelessness, but were unable to take action. We intend to have a plan in place that will work with individuals who are willing to work toward a sustainable future. We will take the necessary time to develop the plan and our actions; however, we don’t want to rush the process.”

The next community conversation will be held next Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, with two more meetings to be set before the holiday period. The city will also post information about the project and questions and answers from the meetings online.

Latest Headlines
City Delays Moving Forward On Proposed Homeless Emergency Center On 12th Street
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2023
Police Find No Evidence Of Rumored Threat At Lookout Valley Middle/High School
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2023
BOWLING ROUND-UP: Wednesday, November 8th
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2023
Police Blotter: Man Barricaded In Bathroom At Baymont Acting Strangely; Woman Worried About Daughter Who Dances At Diamonds And Lace
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2023
Mocs Golf Signs Two 2024 Signees
  • Sports
  • 11/8/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDRIGE, BRETT MICHEAL 387 MARY DR RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ... more

Police Blotter: Man Barricaded In Bathroom At Baymont Acting Strangely; Woman Worried About Daughter Who Dances At Diamonds And Lace
  • 11/9/2023

Police were told a person was "barricaded" in the bathroom at the Baymont, 7017 Shallowford Road. Police spoke with the security on scene and with the man, who was no longer in the bathroom. ... more

Bluff View Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/8/2023

Bluff View is featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press ... more

Breaking News
Cincinnati Voters Narrowly Approve Selling The Railroad That Goes To Chattanooga
Cincinnati Voters Narrowly Approve Selling The Railroad That Goes To Chattanooga
  • 11/8/2023
Red Bank Firefighters Getting More Equipment; New Board To Set Rules For Funds To Non-Profits
  • 11/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/8/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Trying To Fix Door Knob Locks Herself In Her Bathroom; Man Says Bike He Found Not Stolen, But Was Blessing From Above
  • 11/8/2023
Walker, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade Get Drought Disaster Declarations
  • 11/7/2023
Opinion
Why Can't Shoplifters Pay?
  • 11/9/2023
The Value Of Human Life
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
  • 11/8/2023
Violence Is A Thug Problem, Not A Gun Problem - And Response (2)
  • 11/7/2023
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza - And Response (3)
  • 11/6/2023
Sports
Lady Vols Take Season Opener Over Florida A&M, 93-64
  • 11/8/2023
Dan Fleser: Joe Milton's Vision Is Sharpening
Dan Fleser: Joe Milton's Vision Is Sharpening
  • 11/7/2023
USL, Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Multi-Year Deal With CBS Sports
  • 11/7/2023
Mocs Golf Signs Two 2024 Signees
  • 11/8/2023
Mocs Volleyball Close Out Regular Season This Week
  • 11/8/2023
Happenings
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule, Official Fairgrounds Map
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule, Official Fairgrounds Map
  • 11/8/2023
The Salvation Army To Hold Christmas Concert Event Nov. 9
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
  • 11/9/2023
"Messiah" Community Sing-Along Event Is Dec. 10
  • 11/9/2023
David Carroll Hosting Book Signing Nov. 11 At Dept. One Three
  • 11/8/2023
Entertainment
CTC Presents Tomie dePaola's Strega Nona Dec. 1-17
  • 11/8/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/8/2023
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
  • 11/8/2023
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Concert Nov. 15
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/8/2023
Local Indie Movies To Be Screened At The Regal Theater
  • 11/7/2023
Opinion
Why Can't Shoplifters Pay?
  • 11/9/2023
The Value Of Human Life
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
  • 11/8/2023
Dining
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Business/Government
New Wedding And Event Venue Opens In Wildwood
New Wedding And Event Venue Opens In Wildwood
  • 11/9/2023
Person Arrested On Multiple Warrants At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
  • 11/9/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Compensation 101
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Compensation 101
  • 11/8/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 2-8
  • 11/9/2023
Student Scene
Tauheedah Brady Awarded Presidential Scholarship At Tennessee Tech
Tauheedah Brady Awarded Presidential Scholarship At Tennessee Tech
  • 11/8/2023
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held Oct. 26
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held Oct. 26
  • 11/8/2023
GNTC Hosts Aviation Maintenance Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Maintenance Career Day
  • 11/6/2023
Living Well
6 Local Groups Set To Receive Funding From Opioid Settlement Money
  • 11/8/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Serves Record Number Of Community Members
  • 11/8/2023
Orange Grove Center Celebrating 70 Years Of Services
  • 11/8/2023
Memories
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Remembering Buddy Houts
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Outdoors
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
  • 11/9/2023
Great Fish Caught On Watts Bar Reservoir
Great Fish Caught On Watts Bar Reservoir
  • 11/7/2023
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
  • 11/6/2023
Travel
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
  • 11/9/2023
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 11/7/2023
"Being Thankful For More Than I Realized" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/8/2023
Obituaries
Carrol Monroe Brown
Carrol Monroe Brown
  • 11/9/2023
Voreata Anne Sanders Waddell
Voreata Anne Sanders Waddell
  • 11/8/2023
D’Andrea Satari Thomas
D’Andrea Satari Thomas
  • 11/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Jackson, Cynthia (LaFayette)
  • 11/9/2023
Wofford, Stetsa Janeen (Dalton)
Wofford, Stetsa Janeen (Dalton)
  • 11/8/2023
Bryant, Jerry Lynn (Dalton)
Bryant, Jerry Lynn (Dalton)
  • 11/8/2023