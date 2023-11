A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve 63 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Courtney "Smokey" Washington appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Authorities said two guns were found at Washington's residence during a search on Nov. 18, 2021. They were two different types of .22 caliber revolvers.

He had previously been convicted of selling cocaine.

The sentence was agreed between the prosecution and defense.

The guns were forfeited.