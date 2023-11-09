Latest Headlines

Federal Jury Rules That County Deputy Used Excessive Force On Passenger In Chase

  • Thursday, November 9, 2023

A federal jury has ruled that a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy used excessive force on a man who was an unwilling passenger in a vehicle being chased.

The jury said Deputy Aaron Cameron used excessive force on John Cordell with a taser, by taking him to the ground while he was restrained, putting unduly tight handcuffs on him and arresting him without probable cause.

The panel in Greeneville, Tn., in the trial held last Tuesday-Thursday also said the arrest was due to deliberate or reckless falsehood and that deputy Cameron was liable for assault and battery, false imprisonment, and malicious prosecution.

The jury awarded $50,000 to Mr. Cordell against deputy Cameron and also found punitive damages. It was found that Hamilton County also had liability in the case.

Attorney Bryan Moseley of Murfreesboro said it had previously been agreed that the punitive amount would be $25,000.

He said there will also be a determination on legal fees due the winning party.

Mr. Cordell asserted that over the course of the incident, he was tased several times, struck twice with a police baton, punched three times, and kicked four times by the arresting officers.

In the incident on Jan. 17, 2021, Joseph Mefford led authorities on a chase that covered several counties, including Hamilton and Rhea. During the pursuit, Mr. Cordell called 911 three times saying he had not wanted to be in the car.

The Mefford vehicle was eventually boxed in by police.

Judge Clifton Corker said, "Three law enforcement personnel approached the passenger side and encountered Cordell, who had his seat belt buckled and hands raised. The officers instructed Cordell both to exit and show his hands and not to move or reach. Unable to comply with both sets of instructions, Cordell remained in the passenger seat with his hands raised.

"One of the officers unbuckled Cordell’s seat belt, and the others pulled Cordell from the car. As they removed Cordell from the car, Defendant Deputy Sheriff Aaron Cameron activated his taser on Cordell’s arm, and continued to tase Cordell as he fell to the ground. The video shows Deputy Cameron tased Cordell an additional six times: once when Cordell landed on the ground; twice when Cordell rolled over on his back with his arms raised; twice when Deputy Cameron commanded Cordell to roll over onto his stomach; and once when Cordell rolled onto his left side.

"Cordell ultimately rolled onto his stomach and, while held down by four officers, handcuffed. Law enforcement personnel then raised Cordell up and placed him against a police cruiser and patted him down. While being patted down, Cordell stated that he called 911 multiple times. After the pat-down, Deputy Cameron instructed Cordell to sit down and then forced Cordell to the ground.

"Deputy Cameron thereafter executed an Affidavit of Complaint, accusing Cordell of “Resisting Arrest or Obstruction of Legal Process.” Deputy Cameron asserted that Cordell refused to comply with commands to exit Mefford’s car and, once forced out, offered resistance by: (1) “tensing his arms”; (2) “concealing his hands underneath his body”; and (3) making “furtive movements by flailing his body and arms in various directions.”

"Deputy Cameron stated that this 'resistance' necessitated the use of his taser to 'gain compliance and to [e]ffect the arrest'. Deputy Cameron stated that Cordell also refused to comply with commands after being handcuffed. And Deputy Cameron stated that although Cordell claimed to have told dispatch that he was not involved in the pursuit, Deputy Cameron was never apprised of that information. The charge was later dismissed upon the state’s motion.

"Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric Baxter reviewed Deputy Cameron’s report and body camera footage and determined that 'Deputy Cameron followed policy and procedure during the pursuit and arrest. I approve his actions.' The Resistance Report was then forwarded to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Henry Ritter, who, in turn, forwarded the report to HCSO’s Internal Affairs Division. The next day, Cordell filed a complaint of excessive force with Internal Affairs.

"Internal Affairs investigated Cordell’s allegations and, after Cordell filed the Complaint, issued two reports with its findings. During the investigation, Deputy Cameron asserted that he tased Cordell because Cordell failed to comply with commands to exit Mefford’s car and, while on the ground, to place his hands behind his back.

"Deputy Cameron stated that he forced Cordell to the ground after the pat-down search because he felt Cordell 'pull away' in the opposite direction he wanted Cordell to go [Id.]. Internal Affairs concluded that Deputy Cameron violated HCSO’s excessive use of force policy. Internal Affairs also confirmed that Cordell contacted the Rhea County, Tennessee, 911 center, but the information he provided was not relayed to Hamilton County 911.

"Sheriff Jim Hammond concurred with Internal Affairs and ordered that Deputy Cameron be disciplined with a 24-hour suspension and eight hours of remedial training."

Latest Headlines
Man Who Was Shot 17 Times, Run Over By Car, Gets 5-Year Sentence For Role In Shootout
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols' "Heart And Soul" Back On The Court
Dan Fleser: Vols' "Heart And Soul" Back On The Court
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Federal Jury Rules That County Deputy Used Excessive Force On Passenger In Chase
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2023
Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
CCS To Host Hoops Jamboree Tonight, November 9th
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Breaking News
Some Amazing Houses Featured In New Book More Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/10/2023

Some amazing houses, many of which were, unfortunately, torn down are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • 11/9/2023

A home was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon in Ooltewah. A neighbor called 911 reporting heavy smoke coming from the roof. At 2:30 p.m., the Tri-Community VFD responded to 9826 Frost Creek ... more

Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 11/9/2023

Drivers traveling on I-24 near the US-27 split in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming concrete repair activities that will have an impact on traffic. On Friday, at 9 p.m. until no ... more

Breaking News
Dalton, Ga., Couple Dies After Being Struck By Human Smuggling Vehicle
  • 11/9/2023
Chattanooga Felon Gets 63 Months In Prison After 2 Guns Are Found At His House
  • 11/9/2023
Police Find No Evidence Of Rumored Threat At Lookout Valley Middle/High School
  • 11/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2023
Police Blotter: Man Barricaded In Bathroom At Baymont Acting Strangely; Woman Worried About Daughter Who Dances At Diamonds And Lace
  • 11/9/2023
Opinion
Why Can't Shoplifters Pay?
  • 11/9/2023
The Value Of Human Life
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
  • 11/8/2023
Violence Is A Thug Problem, Not A Gun Problem - And Response (2)
  • 11/7/2023
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza - And Response (3)
  • 11/6/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols' "Heart And Soul" Back On The Court
Dan Fleser: Vols' "Heart And Soul" Back On The Court
  • 11/9/2023
Lady Vols Take Season Opener Over Florida A&M, 93-64
  • 11/8/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • 11/9/2023
Mocs Golf Signs Two 2024 Signees
  • 11/8/2023
Mocs Volleyball Close Out Regular Season This Week
  • 11/8/2023
Happenings
"Messiah" Community Sing-Along Event Is Dec. 10
  • 11/9/2023
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule, Official Fairgrounds Map
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule, Official Fairgrounds Map
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
  • 11/9/2023
David Carroll Hosting Book Signing Nov. 11 At Dept. One Three
  • 11/8/2023
The Salvation Army To Hold Christmas Concert Event Nov. 9
  • 11/8/2023
Entertainment
CTC Presents Tomie dePaola's Strega Nona Dec. 1-17
  • 11/8/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/8/2023
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
  • 11/8/2023
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Concert Nov. 15
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/8/2023
Local Indie Movies To Be Screened At The Regal Theater
  • 11/7/2023
Opinion
Why Can't Shoplifters Pay?
  • 11/9/2023
The Value Of Human Life
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
  • 11/8/2023
Dining
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Business/Government
New Wedding And Event Venue Opens In Wildwood
New Wedding And Event Venue Opens In Wildwood
  • 11/9/2023
Person Arrested On Multiple Warrants At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
  • 11/9/2023
Project At 7038 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road Switches From Townhomes To Single-Family
  • 11/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 2-8
  • 11/9/2023
Student Scene
Veterans Day Chapel Program Honors 17 Former McCallie Students And Current Faculty Members
Veterans Day Chapel Program Honors 17 Former McCallie Students And Current Faculty Members
  • 11/9/2023
Tauheedah Brady Awarded Presidential Scholarship At Tennessee Tech
Tauheedah Brady Awarded Presidential Scholarship At Tennessee Tech
  • 11/8/2023
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held Oct. 26
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held Oct. 26
  • 11/8/2023
Living Well
Simeone, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Seeing Patients At New Hamilton Physician Group Location
Simeone, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Seeing Patients At New Hamilton Physician Group Location
  • 11/9/2023
Stewart Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
Stewart Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
  • 11/9/2023
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applications For 2024-2025 Academic Year
  • 11/9/2023
Memories
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Remembering Buddy Houts
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Outdoors
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
  • 11/9/2023
Great Fish Caught On Watts Bar Reservoir
Great Fish Caught On Watts Bar Reservoir
  • 11/7/2023
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
  • 11/6/2023
Travel
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
  • 11/9/2023
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 11/7/2023
"Being Thankful For More Than I Realized" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/8/2023
Obituaries
Jonathan Scott Duckett
Jonathan Scott Duckett
  • 11/9/2023
Anita Kay Brotherton
Anita Kay Brotherton
  • 11/9/2023
Carrol Monroe Brown
Carrol Monroe Brown
  • 11/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Jackson, Cynthia (LaFayette)
  • 11/9/2023
Wofford, Stetsa Janeen (Dalton)
Wofford, Stetsa Janeen (Dalton)
  • 11/8/2023
Bryant, Jerry Lynn (Dalton)
Bryant, Jerry Lynn (Dalton)
  • 11/8/2023