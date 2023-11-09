Federal Jury Rules That County Deputy Used Excessive Force On Passenger In Chase

A federal jury has ruled that a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy used excessive force on a man who was an unwilling passenger in a vehicle being chased.

The jury said Deputy Aaron Cameron used excessive force on John Cordell with a taser, by taking him to the ground while he was restrained, putting unduly tight handcuffs on him and arresting him without probable cause.

The panel in Greeneville, Tn., in the trial held last Tuesday-Thursday also said the arrest was due to deliberate or reckless falsehood and that deputy Cameron was liable for assault and battery, false imprisonment, and malicious prosecution.

The jury awarded $50,000 to Mr. Cordell against deputy Cameron and also found punitive damages. It was found that Hamilton County also had liability in the case.

Attorney Bryan Moseley of Murfreesboro said it had previously been agreed that the punitive amount would be $25,000.

He said there will also be a determination on legal fees due the winning party.

Mr. Cordell asserted that over the course of the incident, he was tased several times, struck twice with a police baton, punched three times, and kicked four times by the arresting officers.

In the incident on Jan. 17, 2021, Joseph Mefford led authorities on a chase that covered several counties, including Hamilton and Rhea. During the pursuit, Mr. Cordell called 911 three times saying he had not wanted to be in the car.

The Mefford vehicle was eventually boxed in by police.

Judge Clifton Corker said, "Three law enforcement personnel approached the passenger side and encountered Cordell, who had his seat belt buckled and hands raised. The officers instructed Cordell both to exit and show his hands and not to move or reach. Unable to comply with both sets of instructions, Cordell remained in the passenger seat with his hands raised.

"One of the officers unbuckled Cordell’s seat belt, and the others pulled Cordell from the car. As they removed Cordell from the car, Defendant Deputy Sheriff Aaron Cameron activated his taser on Cordell’s arm, and continued to tase Cordell as he fell to the ground. The video shows Deputy Cameron tased Cordell an additional six times: once when Cordell landed on the ground; twice when Cordell rolled over on his back with his arms raised; twice when Deputy Cameron commanded Cordell to roll over onto his stomach; and once when Cordell rolled onto his left side.

"Cordell ultimately rolled onto his stomach and, while held down by four officers, handcuffed. Law enforcement personnel then raised Cordell up and placed him against a police cruiser and patted him down. While being patted down, Cordell stated that he called 911 multiple times. After the pat-down, Deputy Cameron instructed Cordell to sit down and then forced Cordell to the ground.

"Deputy Cameron thereafter executed an Affidavit of Complaint, accusing Cordell of “Resisting Arrest or Obstruction of Legal Process.” Deputy Cameron asserted that Cordell refused to comply with commands to exit Mefford’s car and, once forced out, offered resistance by: (1) “tensing his arms”; (2) “concealing his hands underneath his body”; and (3) making “furtive movements by flailing his body and arms in various directions.”

"Deputy Cameron stated that this 'resistance' necessitated the use of his taser to 'gain compliance and to [e]ffect the arrest'. Deputy Cameron stated that Cordell also refused to comply with commands after being handcuffed. And Deputy Cameron stated that although Cordell claimed to have told dispatch that he was not involved in the pursuit, Deputy Cameron was never apprised of that information. The charge was later dismissed upon the state’s motion.

"Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric Baxter reviewed Deputy Cameron’s report and body camera footage and determined that 'Deputy Cameron followed policy and procedure during the pursuit and arrest. I approve his actions.' The Resistance Report was then forwarded to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Henry Ritter, who, in turn, forwarded the report to HCSO’s Internal Affairs Division. The next day, Cordell filed a complaint of excessive force with Internal Affairs.

"Internal Affairs investigated Cordell’s allegations and, after Cordell filed the Complaint, issued two reports with its findings. During the investigation, Deputy Cameron asserted that he tased Cordell because Cordell failed to comply with commands to exit Mefford’s car and, while on the ground, to place his hands behind his back.

"Deputy Cameron stated that he forced Cordell to the ground after the pat-down search because he felt Cordell 'pull away' in the opposite direction he wanted Cordell to go [Id.]. Internal Affairs concluded that Deputy Cameron violated HCSO’s excessive use of force policy. Internal Affairs also confirmed that Cordell contacted the Rhea County, Tennessee, 911 center, but the information he provided was not relayed to Hamilton County 911.

"Sheriff Jim Hammond concurred with Internal Affairs and ordered that Deputy Cameron be disciplined with a 24-hour suspension and eight hours of remedial training."