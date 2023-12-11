Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest:
Here are the mug shots:
|BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CLAY, HAZEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/13/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DAILEY, TONY L
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GREEN, KA YUN M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/10/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL.MERCHANDISE)
- AGGRAVTED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT INVOL. MERCHANDISE)
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT INVOL. MERCHANDISE)
|
|HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAVENDER, PAULETTA DESHA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCALLIE, JAYLAN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MENDOZA, AMILCAR E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|PEREZ, LUIS MALDONADO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/03/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, BETTY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TANT, RODNEY R
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TWITTY, CHIQUITA LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, TERRANCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, WILLIE LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|