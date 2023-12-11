Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, December 11, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest:

Here are the mug shots:

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CLAY, HAZEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/13/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DAILEY, TONY L
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GREEN, KA YUN M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/10/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL.MERCHANDISE)
  • AGGRAVTED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT INVOL. MERCHANDISE)
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT INVOL. MERCHANDISE)
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
LAVENDER, PAULETTA DESHA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCALLIE, JAYLAN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MENDOZA, AMILCAR E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
PEREZ, LUIS MALDONADO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/03/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • 2ND DUI
RUSSELL, BETTY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TANT, RODNEY R
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
TWITTY, CHIQUITA LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, TERRANCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, WILLIE LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT


