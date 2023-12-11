Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest:

Here are the mug shots:

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CLAY, HAZEL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/13/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DAILEY, TONY L

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GREEN, KA YUN M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/10/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL.MERCHANDISE)

AGGRAVTED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT INVOL. MERCHANDISE)

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT INVOL. MERCHANDISE) HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HICKS, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT LAVENDER, PAULETTA DESHA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCALLIE, JAYLAN MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MENDOZA, AMILCAR E

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

PEREZ, LUIS MALDONADO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/03/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

2ND DUI RUSSELL, BETTY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TANT, RODNEY R

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) TWITTY, CHIQUITA LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, TERRANCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILLIAMS, WILLIE LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



