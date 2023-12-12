Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATTERTON, BRYAN PAUL 
1326 COUNTY ROAD 257 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AZAR, JOSEPH RYAN 
30 ASTABROOK RD SHREWSEURY, 01545 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNDER AGE CONSUMPTION

BAILEY, RAYMOND F 
1117 MCCALLIE FERRY RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO 
1904 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, RONNIE LEE 
1204 POPLAR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASEY, REBEKKA ANN 
8179 SAVANNAH HILLS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CHONG, ANGEL HAEUN 
2407 DOGWOOD SEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

COBBS, REGGIE DEVONTA 
1416 CYPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COFFEL, KALEB CAINE 
1934 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 373118499 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO 
4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE 
144 BISHOP RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

FOOTE, HOPE 
9940 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRANCE, LESLIE D 
320 KILE LN SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GANN, ISAAC LUTHER 
7219 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GODINEZ VELASQUEZ, VICTOR ELARIO 

Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE 
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE 
117 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JARNAGIN, GARY LEE 
15 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROVID
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICE PROVID
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICE PROVID

JOSEPH, MADISON NICOLE 
342 BROWNS FERRY ROAD TRAIL A CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

KILGORE, HALEY BROOKE 
24 LAWN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMB, TAUSHA GAIL 
7595 LOFTAS LANE MIDDLEVALEY, 000000000 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, ISAAC TAVATXAY 
9924 FROST CREEK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA 
613 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122601 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCALEB, JOE HENRY 
2233 LAWSON AVE KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCKEE, JONATHAN E 
160 CASH ST SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MYNATT, DERICK CHRISTOPHER 
112229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 13 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT

PARKER, DAMIEN 
302 WALMART DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENNYCUFF, BRIAN JOSEPH 
1241 N YORK HWY JAMESTOWN, 38556 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PITCOCK, BILLY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ESCAPE

SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND 
8823 FOREST CREEK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN A PENAL FACILITY

SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE 
1128 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081605 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN 
24 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE 
6447 RIDGE LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

STOVER, JAMARRION L 
3899 MOSS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TRIMBLE, ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD 
7170 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155971 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, LAVON MARKEL 
301 CROLL CT APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 374101661 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WHITE, MICHAEL SHANE 
510 WESTWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WHITE, MISTY LYNN 
4719 LAKEHILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY

WILLIAMS, HARRISON ARRON 
4670 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE 
6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

