Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ATTERTON, BRYAN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT AZAR, JOSEPH RYAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/14/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNDER AGE CONSUMPTION BAILEY, RAYMOND F

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/11/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/24/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, RONNIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR CASEY, REBEKKA ANN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CHONG, ANGEL HAEUN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/21/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COBBS, REGGIE DEVONTA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COFFEL, KALEB CAINE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/06/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) FOOTE, HOPE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FRANCE, LESLIE D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/19/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GANN, ISAAC LUTHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GODINEZ VELASQUEZ, VICTOR ELARIO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/30/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/05/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) JARNAGIN, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/05/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROVID

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICE PROVID

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICE PROVID KILGORE, HALEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMB, TAUSHA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/22/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, ISAAC TAVATXAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/24/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/18/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCALEB, JOE HENRY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/22/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCKEE, JONATHAN E

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/22/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MYNATT, DERICK CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/27/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT PARKER, DAMIEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENNYCUFF, BRIAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PITCOCK, BILLY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

ESCAPE RICE, DELLINGTON DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/28/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN A PENAL FACILITY SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/28/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/30/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) STOVER, JAMARRION L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/20/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TRIMBLE, ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/26/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/11/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, LAVON MARKEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WHITE, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/29/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WHITE, MISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/20/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY WILLIAMS, HARRISON ARRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

