Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ATTERTON, BRYAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|AZAR, JOSEPH RYAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/14/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- UNDER AGE CONSUMPTION
|
|BAILEY, RAYMOND F
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|CASEY, REBEKKA ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHONG, ANGEL HAEUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/21/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COBBS, REGGIE DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COFFEL, KALEB CAINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/06/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FOOTE, HOPE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FRANCE, LESLIE D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/19/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GANN, ISAAC LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GODINEZ VELASQUEZ, VICTOR ELARIO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/30/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|JARNAGIN, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROVID
- UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICE PROVID
- UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICE PROVID
|
|KILGORE, HALEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAMB, TAUSHA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/22/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, ISAAC TAVATXAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCALEB, JOE HENRY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/22/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MCKEE, JONATHAN E
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MYNATT, DERICK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/27/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|PARKER, DAMIEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENNYCUFF, BRIAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PITCOCK, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RICE, DELLINGTON DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN A PENAL FACILITY
|
|SEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/28/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
|
|SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|STOVER, JAMARRION L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TRIMBLE, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WATKINS, LAVON MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WHITE, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/29/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, MISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/20/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, HARRISON ARRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/11/2023
Charge(s):
|