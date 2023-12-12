Trial Dates Set For 2 Defendants In 2019 Murder Of 17-Year-Old In Hixson

The trial in the shooting death of 17-year-old Isaiah Bush in November 2019 will be carried over into 2024,

Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn on Tuesday severed the trials of Jermaine Antron Grant Jr. and Jonia Ice, who have been in custody since the incident on Greendale Way in Hixson near Northgate.

Grant is set to go on trial on Feb. 6, and the Ice case was set for July 23.

Prosecutor Charles Minor said, with the two defendants not being tried together, he would be able to introduce additional evidence against Grant.

He said that included a "confession" by Grant, who was 20 at the time.

Jalaycian Barrow, identified as a friend of Grant, was also charged in the case, but it was dismissed in 2021.

Police initially said that Grant and his girlfriend, Ms. Ice, had planned to rob the victim. A struggle broke out and Ms. Ice, who was 17 at the time, allegedly shot the victim in the head.

Police said Ms. Ice admitted in texts that she had fired the shot.

A number of members of the Bush family were in court for the proceedings. Isaiah Bush was a student at Hixson High School.