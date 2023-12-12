2024 Super Tuesday Ballot Finalized In Tennessee

The presidential field is set in Tennessee for the March 5, 2024, Super Tuesday Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election following today's noon withdrawal deadline. On Super Tuesday, 15 other states will join Tennessee in helping decide each party's presidential nominee.





The following candidates will be on Tennessee's March 5, 2024, ballot:





Republican Primary Ballot:



Ryan Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J.

Democratic Primary Ballot:

Joseph R. Biden

Republican candidate Doug Burgum withdrew from the ballot after suspending his campaign. Democratic candidate Dean Phillips did not satisfy the requirements to gain ballot access via the petition process.



Republican candidate Doug Burgum withdrew from the ballot after suspending his campaign. Democratic candidate Dean Phillips did not satisfy the requirements to gain ballot access via the petition process.

"We are expecting strong voter turnout for the presidential election cycle next year," said Secretary Hargett. "I encourage all Tennesseans who need to register to vote or update their voter registration address do so now by using our convenient online voter registration system at GoVoteTN gov ."



Early voting for the March 5, 2024, Super Tuesday Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election starts Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, and runs Monday to Saturday until Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.