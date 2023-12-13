Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AHLQUIST, JAMES CURTIS
5406 CLEMONS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAILEY, TIANA
1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE
HOMELESS SAYS ITS CONFIDETAL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BLACK, MATTHEW
3687 TUNNEL HILL RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
BOWMAN, KIMBERLY ANNETTE
2335 JARRETT RD HAZEVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING
BRANCH, BARBARA JEAN
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CARTER, REANITA LATRICE
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
CORDELL, TIMOTHY BRIAN
10310 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DODD, MITCHELL LACHANCE
104 JEEP ST CALHOUN, 307012869
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOUGLAS, LEGEND N
107 GOODSON AVE APT 43 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN
1603 SEEDER CREEK ROSSVILLE, 30738
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL
1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FORD, CASON EUGENE
4361 STATE HWY 30 WEST DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FREEMAN, DETORIA L
3915 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
GAAL, DENNIS ALLEN
3111 FAIRWAY DR PICAYUNE,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
CHILD RAPE
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
GAMBLE, AMY BETH
1310 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
GREEN, SHAWN ALEXANDER
888 CLOUDLAND CANYON PARK RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
HARMON, JESSIE LEE
2209 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044502
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKS, MADELINE M
10207 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
HORTON, ERIC HORACE
4006 BENNET RD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW
3700 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JONES, DONNIE EUGENE
1023 FLOYD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
RESISTING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF SCHEDULE I (ACID/LSD)
JONES, ERIC LEBRON
1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
JONES, SONIA RENEE
3806 MISSION VIEW AVE APT 103B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KERSEY, DYLAN ROY
1225 SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - MORPHINE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - METHADONE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - OXYCODONE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL
435 WATERHOUSE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE
4916 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEMING, JUDSON CLAUDIUS
1210 NORTH MOORE RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LOPEZ BAUTISTA, MARIANO
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE
2209 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)
MAYORGA, ANTHONY OSCAR
910 28TH S EAST ST CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MENDEZ-RAMIREZ, URBANO LUIS
1312 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 34407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORALES, GUSTAVO JIMENEZ
622 APT 6 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
OKELLEY, ADRIAN MARK ANTHONY
730 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA
3921 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICE, DELLINGTON DARNELL
3206 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064065
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SARMIENTO, GERALD
7737 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAWYER, ALIYAH SIMONE
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435028
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE
2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
STOUDERMIRE, SHARON R
P.O. BOIX 9413 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
6934 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COMPUTER OFFENSES
FORGERY
FALSE REPORTS
SURMANEK, JASMINE LYNN
298 COOPER RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
THOMAS, TODD L
711 OLD GRADY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
TWITTY, ERIC MONTRAIL
2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WALLER, DANIEL LEE
1023 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
WATTS, SANDRA MARIE
2525 IGOU FERRY RD LOT 150 B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO
7609 HOLIDAY HILLS #200 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN
35 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE
2467 15TH AVE. APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WORBINGTON, EDDIE JUNIOR
1904 S WATKINS ST APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
Here are the mug shots:
|AHLQUIST, JAMES CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/07/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BLACK, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|BOWMAN, KIMBERLY ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/19/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, JAYSENDA LECREED
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|BRANCH, BARBARA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CORDELL, TIMOTHY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRIBB, GREGGORY WADE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, JEREMY TODD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|DOUGLAS, LEGEND N
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/22/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCH I
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FORD, CASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FREEMAN, DETORIA L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|
|GAAL, DENNIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD RAPE
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
|
|GARCIA-MELGAR, LUIS ANAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/18/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, SHAWN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARMON, JESSIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, MADELINE M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|HORTON, ERIC HORACE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, DONNIE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/11/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- RESISTING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF SCHEDULE I (ACID/LSD)
|
|JONES, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|JONES, SONIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/04/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KENNEDY, ZACHARY AARON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/16/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|KERSEY, DYLAN ROY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - MORPHINE
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - METHADONE
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - OXYCODONE
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/02/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEMING, JUDSON CLAUDIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LOPEZ BAUTISTA, MARIANO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)
|
|MAYORGA, ANTHONY OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MORALES, GUSTAVO JIMENEZ
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/17/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|OKELLEY, ADRIAN MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SARMIENTO, GERALD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SAWYER, ALIYAH SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SESSIONS, CAROLYN CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/06/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|STOUDERMIRE, SHARON R
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- COMPUTER OFFENSES
- FORGERY
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|SURMANEK, JASMINE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, TODD L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
|
|TWITTY, ERIC MONTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALLER, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/12/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|WATTS, SANDRA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/08/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/20/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WILLIAMS, LAVOID DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/19/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|WORBINGTON, EDDIE JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|