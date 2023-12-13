Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHLQUIST, JAMES CURTIS

5406 CLEMONS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAILEY, TIANA

1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE

HOMELESS SAYS ITS CONFIDETAL CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BLACK, MATTHEW

3687 TUNNEL HILL RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE



BOWMAN, KIMBERLY ANNETTE

2335 JARRETT RD HAZEVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING



BRANCH, BARBARA JEAN

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CARTER, REANITA LATRICE

701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



CORDELL, TIMOTHY BRIAN

10310 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DODD, MITCHELL LACHANCE

104 JEEP ST CALHOUN, 307012869

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DOUGLAS, LEGEND N

107 GOODSON AVE APT 43 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN

1603 SEEDER CREEK ROSSVILLE, 30738

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL

1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FORD, CASON EUGENE

4361 STATE HWY 30 WEST DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FREEMAN, DETORIA L

3915 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



GAAL, DENNIS ALLEN

3111 FAIRWAY DR PICAYUNE,

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

CHILD RAPE

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR



GAMBLE, AMY BETH

1310 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



GREEN, SHAWN ALEXANDER

888 CLOUDLAND CANYON PARK RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



HARMON, JESSIE LEE

2209 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044502

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HICKS, MADELINE M

10207 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNL.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONHORTON, ERIC HORACE4006 BENNET RD EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYHOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW3700 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTHUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)JONES, DONNIE EUGENE1023 FLOYD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALERESISTINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF SCHEDULE I (ACID/LSD)JONES, ERIC LEBRON1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIJONES, SONIA RENEE3806 MISSION VIEW AVE APT 103B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTIONJORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGKERSEY, DYLAN ROY1225 SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - MORPHINEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - METHADONEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - FENTANYLPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - OXYCODONETAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL435 WATERHOUSE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE4916 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEMING, JUDSON CLAUDIUS1210 NORTH MOORE RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLOPEZ BAUTISTA, MARIANOHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE2209 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)MAYORGA, ANTHONY OSCAR910 28TH S EAST ST CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMENDEZ-RAMIREZ, URBANO LUIS1312 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 34407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORALES, GUSTAVO JIMENEZ622 APT 6 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESPEEDINGOKELLEY, ADRIAN MARK ANTHONY730 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA3921 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICE, DELLINGTON DARNELL3206 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064065Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSARMIENTO, GERALD7737 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSAWYER, ALIYAH SIMONE4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435028Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSPEED, MARCUS EUGENE2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLESTOUDERMIRE, SHARON RP.O. BOIX 9413 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA6934 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCOMPUTER OFFENSESFORGERYFALSE REPORTSSURMANEK, JASMINE LYNN298 COOPER RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000THOMAS, TODD L711 OLD GRADY CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)TWITTY, ERIC MONTRAIL2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTWALLER, DANIEL LEE1023 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEWATTS, SANDRA MARIE2525 IGOU FERRY RD LOT 150 B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO7609 HOLIDAY HILLS #200 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN35 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE2467 15TH AVE. APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTWORBINGTON, EDDIE JUNIOR1904 S WATKINS ST APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING





