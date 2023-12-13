Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHLQUIST, JAMES CURTIS 
5406 CLEMONS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, TIANA 
1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE 
HOMELESS SAYS ITS CONFIDETAL CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BLACK, MATTHEW 
3687 TUNNEL HILL RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

BOWMAN, KIMBERLY ANNETTE 
2335 JARRETT RD HAZEVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING

BRANCH, BARBARA JEAN 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CARTER, REANITA LATRICE 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CORDELL, TIMOTHY BRIAN 
10310 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DODD, MITCHELL LACHANCE 
104 JEEP ST CALHOUN, 307012869 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DOUGLAS, LEGEND N 
107 GOODSON AVE APT 43 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN 
1603 SEEDER CREEK ROSSVILLE, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL 
1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FORD, CASON EUGENE 
4361 STATE HWY 30 WEST DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FREEMAN, DETORIA L 
3915 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

GAAL, DENNIS ALLEN 
3111 FAIRWAY DR PICAYUNE, 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
CHILD RAPE
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

GAMBLE, AMY BETH 
1310 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

GREEN, SHAWN ALEXANDER 
888 CLOUDLAND CANYON PARK RD RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

HARMON, JESSIE LEE 
2209 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044502 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HICKS, MADELINE M 
10207 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

HORTON, ERIC HORACE 
4006 BENNET RD EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW 
3700 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS 
2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

JONES, DONNIE EUGENE 
1023 FLOYD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
RESISTING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF SCHEDULE I (ACID/LSD)

JONES, ERIC LEBRON 
1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

JONES, SONIA RENEE 
3806 MISSION VIEW AVE APT 103B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KERSEY, DYLAN ROY 
1225 SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - MORPHINE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - METHADONE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II - OXYCODONE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL 
435 WATERHOUSE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE 
4916 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEMING, JUDSON CLAUDIUS 
1210 NORTH MOORE RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LOPEZ BAUTISTA, MARIANO 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE 
2209 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)

MAYORGA, ANTHONY OSCAR 
910 28TH S EAST ST CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MENDEZ-RAMIREZ, URBANO LUIS 
1312 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 34407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES, GUSTAVO JIMENEZ 
622 APT 6 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING

OKELLEY, ADRIAN MARK ANTHONY 
730 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA 
3921 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICE, DELLINGTON DARNELL 
3206 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064065 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SARMIENTO, GERALD 
7737 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SAWYER, ALIYAH SIMONE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435028 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE 
2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

STOUDERMIRE, SHARON R 
P.O. BOIX 9413 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA 
6934 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COMPUTER OFFENSES
FORGERY
FALSE REPORTS

SURMANEK, JASMINE LYNN 
298 COOPER RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

THOMAS, TODD L 
711 OLD GRADY CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

TWITTY, ERIC MONTRAIL 
2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WALLER, DANIEL LEE 
1023 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

WATTS, SANDRA MARIE 
2525 IGOU FERRY RD LOT 150 B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO 
7609 HOLIDAY HILLS #200 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN 
35 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE 
2467 15TH AVE. APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WORBINGTON, EDDIE JUNIOR 
1904 S WATKINS ST APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

