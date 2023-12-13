Greg Jackson Selected For New County IT Director

Greg Jackson has been selected as the new director of information technology for Hamilton County.

He replaces Bart McKinney, who is retiring after a long career with the county.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Mr. Jackson "has a great vision for information technology for serving the people of the county well."

He was assistant vice president for technology at Chattanooga State for about a decade and also was an IT official at UTC. He has worked in the private sector for the past few years.

County Mayor Wamp said his salary will be $125,000 - almost exactly the same that was paid to Mr. McKinney.

The job was posted and there were a number of candidates, including some from across the country. There were four interviews, then the county mayor conducted the final interview.