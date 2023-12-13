Latest Headlines

Greg Jackson Selected For New County IT Director

  • Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Greg Jackson has been selected as the new director of information technology for Hamilton County.

He replaces Bart McKinney, who is retiring after a long career with the county.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Mr. Jackson "has a great vision for information technology for serving the people of the county well."

He was assistant vice president for technology at Chattanooga State for about a decade and also was an IT official at UTC. He has worked in the private sector for the past few years.

County Mayor Wamp said his salary will be $125,000 - almost exactly the same that was paid to Mr. McKinney.

The job was posted and there were a number of candidates, including some from across the country. There were four interviews, then the county mayor conducted the final interview.  

