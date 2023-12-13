Latest Headlines

Work Begins On Converting Long Vacant Chattanooga Bank Building Into Hilton Tapestry Collection Hotel

  • Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • John Shearer

 With several dozen attendees – including former Mayor and U.S. Senator Bob Corker - on hand, the beginning of the restoration work of the historic former Chattanooga Bank Building into a hotel officially started Wednesday afternoon.

Joe Klein of the Milwaukee-based HKS Holdings, which is developing the building into a Hilton Tapestry Collection Hotel called The Waymark, told those gathered that what has been a vacant blighted eyesore will soon become a landmark for Chattanooga again.

“Our team will be spending the next 17 months converting this along with Grace Construction, our contractor, and their team as they demo what was a complete mess inside into what’s going to become one of the best hotels in this city,” he said during a 2 p.m. ceremony in front of the building on Eighth Street between Market and Broad streets.

The 10-story structure is scheduled to feature 148 hotel rooms, over, 2,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and various dining and socializing amenities.

Mr. Klein said that as his firm became involved and he walked through the historic building, he realized it had many good attributes that would allow it to be converted into a nice hotel and offer many of these planned features. “The location, the ability to put a rooftop bar, a speakeasy bar planned for the basement along with the ability to put another 148 rooms in the center of the city,” he said. “It’s very exciting for us.”

He added that Wednesday’s event that was described as a banner-dropping ceremony was especially rewarding due to a variety of issues that had brought some tough moments regarding if the project could come to fruition. He said those were related to the building itself as well as interest rates, construction costs and financing.

The architect for the project is HK Architects of Chattanooga along with Dutch East Design out of New York.

The building opened on Oct. 26, 1927, as the Chattanooga Savings Bank. It had been designed by Chattanoogan R.H. Hunt. A 1926 article said he was selected as the architect because bank building official Z.W. Wheland had also been involved with the construction of the Hamilton County Courthouse and Memorial Auditorium. And both of them had been designed by Mr. Hunt.

Wednesday’s event emcee, Emily Mack of River City Company, praised Mr. Hunt and his contributions to Chattanooga, including his old Chattanooga Bank Building.

“This structure is one of the most architecturally and culturally significant buildings in downtown Chattanooga,” she said. “And no single architect has had a greater influence on Chattanooga than R.H. Hunt. He is truly our city’s master architect, and he forever changed our built environment.”

Ms. Mack, who said that architect Hunthad his office on the top floor of the structure for a number of years, went on to further highlight the building’s history and its bright future, saying, “Over the decades this building bore witness to the Great Depression, the protests and activism during the civil rights movement, the deprivation of downtown during the 1970s and 1980s, and the resurgence of the 2000s.

“This building has been here longer than any of us, and thanks to the HKS team, it will continue to stand long after we are all gone,” she said.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who said he had first been frustrated as a member of River City’s board with the long-stalled plans to develop the vacant building, called Wednesday an exciting day as well. 

“It’s a little surreal to be here today,” he said. “If it had not been for the dedication and grit of the community to stick with it and make sure it would happen, I don’t think it would have happened.”

He even called the planned renovation and redevelopment of the building a watershed moment.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said he had also been long interested in the building due to having his former office in the old Lovemans building nearby and that he appreciated it because he comes from an extended family of architects.

He pointed out that both he and Mayor Kelly work in R.H. Hunt-designed buildings – the Hamilton County Courthouse and City Hall, respectively – and he thinks this project to bring back the historic former bank building is giving love back into the community.

Barry White of the Chattanooga Tourism Co. said that he had read up on the type of hotel The Waymark will be, and he thinks it will be a good fit for Chattanooga. “This brand aligns with who our visitor is and who we are as a community,” he said.

Old newspaper articles when the building first opened said that it featured Golden Vein marble and bronze, an elaborate vault in the basement, light fixtures in the lobby done by the Bailey-Reynolds Co. of Kansas City and offices featuring walnut paneling. The banking room also was about the second commercial building in Chattanooga behind the Tivoli to have a form of air conditioning.

The building was opened in 1927 with a 7 p.m. ceremony with building official Mr. Wheland’s daughter, Dorothy, turning the golden key. An orchestra show on WDOD also was broadcast from some early-style outdoor speakers atop the building.

The structure also featured a Riviera soda fountain and restaurant at the Eighth and Market end.

In 1929, Chattanooga Savings Bank merged with First National Bank, and the enlarged banking office and service area was renovated with Mr. Hunt’s additional drawings. As a result of the expansion, the Riviera had to vacate the building.

In the early 1930s, the Depression forced the merged First National Bank – which had as its president Charles P. Hoskins and former Chattanooga Bank president W.A. Sadd as vice president – was a victim of the faltering economic times.

It continued as a popular office building, with successful Coca-Cola bottler Cartter Lupton among its tenants for a few years.

* * *

Jcshearer2@comcast.net

Latest Headlines
Tullahoma Man Found Guilty In 1994 Murder At Chickamauga Using New Testing Methods
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2023
Work Begins On Converting Long Vacant Chattanooga Bank Building Into Hilton Tapestry Collection Hotel
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2023
Thieves Make Off With Lookout Mountain Vehicle After Keys Left In Unlocked Car
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2023
County Planning To Buy Former Center For Sports Medicine; May Be Used For New Forensics Center
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2023
Sheriff's Office To Get 4th K9 Through Private Grant
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2023
Greg Jackson Selected For New County IT Director
  • Breaking News
  • 12/13/2023
Breaking News
Tullahoma Man Found Guilty In 1994 Murder At Chickamauga Using New Testing Methods
  • 12/13/2023

A Tullahoma man has been convicted by a Walker County, Ga., jury in the 1994 murder of a co-worker at his home in Chickamaug. Robert Allen Mowry, 53, was given a life prison sentence in the ... more

Thieves Make Off With Lookout Mountain Vehicle After Keys Left In Unlocked Car
  • 12/13/2023

Jim Bentley, Lookout Mountain, Tn., commissioner of fire and police, said that at the last four commission meetings, he has warned residents of the town to lock their car doors and remove valuables. ... more

Sheriff's Office To Get 4th K9 Through Private Grant
  • 12/13/2023

The Sheriff's Office will be getting a fourth K9 after receiving a $10,000 donation from Russell Friberg, founder of Heritage Funeral Home. Sheriff Austin Garrett said the office eventually ... more

Breaking News
Greg Jackson Selected For New County IT Director
  • 12/13/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/13/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Man Making Her Uncomfortable To Leave; Man Upset Another Man Threw A Sandwich At Him
  • 12/13/2023
Fort Oglethorpe To Be Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/12/2023
City Council Members Question Awarding Of PILOT Tax Break For Shallowford Road Project
  • 12/12/2023
Opinion
Don't Add Skateboarders To Our Downtown Traffic Snarl
  • 12/13/2023
Veterans Of Radio Wars
  • 12/11/2023
A Remarkable Journey Of Dedication
A Remarkable Journey Of Dedication
  • 12/13/2023
Smash And Grab Has To Go
  • 12/13/2023
Thank You For The Wreaths At The National Cemetery
  • 12/12/2023
Sports
Council Fire's DeBusk Named Tennessee PGA Professional of the Year
Council Fire's DeBusk Named Tennessee PGA Professional of the Year
  • 12/13/2023
USL League One Introduces New Cup Competition
  • 12/12/2023
Four Mocs Named To Volleyball Academic All-District Team
  • 12/12/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Aidoo Scores 29 In 74-56 Win Over Georgia Southern
  • 12/13/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Unum’s Jessica Henn Has Found Her Ideal Job At A Relatively Young Age
John Shearer: Unum’s Jessica Henn Has Found Her Ideal Job At A Relatively Young Age
  • 12/13/2023
Portrait Of Judge Mike Carter Unveiled At Courts Building
  • 12/12/2023
Did You Know? Form-Based Codes
Did You Know? Form-Based Codes
  • 12/13/2023
Military Officers Association Of America Chattanooga Chapter Holds Annual Christmas Dinner
  • 12/13/2023
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council Holds Annual Meeting/Christmas Party
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council Holds Annual Meeting/Christmas Party
  • 12/13/2023
Entertainment
Local Performers Star In WDNN-TV’s “North Georgia Christmas Special,” To Air Throughout December
  • 12/13/2023
Holiday Celebration Set For Dec. 15 At North River Civic Center
Holiday Celebration Set For Dec. 15 At North River Civic Center
  • 12/11/2023
SAS Receives 15 Nominations For WMTN At The 2023-24 National "Intercollegiate Broadcast Media Awards"
  • 12/11/2023
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Jan. 7
  • 12/13/2023
Best of Grizzard - Nonessential Employees
Best of Grizzard - Nonessential Employees
  • 12/12/2023
Opinion
Don't Add Skateboarders To Our Downtown Traffic Snarl
  • 12/13/2023
Veterans Of Radio Wars
  • 12/11/2023
A Remarkable Journey Of Dedication
A Remarkable Journey Of Dedication
  • 12/13/2023
Dining
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Business/Government
Hamilton County Administrator of Elections Assumes Role As Vice President Of The East Tennessee Association Of County Election Officials
Hamilton County Administrator of Elections Assumes Role As Vice President Of The East Tennessee Association Of County Election Officials
  • 12/13/2023
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Free ESL Classes Beginning Jan. 8
  • 12/12/2023
EPB Offers New 2.5 Gig High-Speed Home Internet Service
  • 12/12/2023
Real Estate
City Council Approves Apartment Rezoning For John Wise Project On Old Pineville Road
  • 12/12/2023
Chattanooga's Neighborhood Associations Celebrate History At Neighborhood Roundtable Series Finale
  • 12/8/2023
Nashville Inventory Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels, Further Stabilizing The Market
  • 12/7/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Holds Fall Commencement
  • 12/12/2023
GNTC Graduate Overcomes Barriers To Earn His Achievements
GNTC Graduate Overcomes Barriers To Earn His Achievements
  • 12/12/2023
Elf On The Shelf Daily Visits Wallace A. Smith Elementary
  • 12/11/2023
Living Well
TVMA Offers Guidance On Unknown Canine Respiratory Disease
TVMA Offers Guidance On Unknown Canine Respiratory Disease
  • 12/12/2023
Erlanger Cardiology Receives Accreditation From The American College Of Cardiology
  • 12/11/2023
Blood Assurance Asking For Donations After Middle Tennessee Tornado Outbreak
  • 12/11/2023
Memories
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Outdoors
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
David Johnson Named Tennessee Parks And Schoolyards Program Manager For Trust For Public Land
David Johnson Named Tennessee Parks And Schoolyards Program Manager For Trust For Public Land
  • 12/12/2023
Travel
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Church
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
  • 12/12/2023
Bob Tamasy: Life – A Real Hit And Mist Proposition
Bob Tamasy: Life – A Real Hit And Mist Proposition
  • 12/11/2023
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
  • 12/8/2023
Obituaries
Jerry Ault Wells
Jerry Ault Wells
  • 12/13/2023
Wayne Benjamin Honeycutt
Wayne Benjamin Honeycutt
  • 12/13/2023
Alice Jean “Bunny” Thompson Sedgwick
Alice Jean “Bunny” Thompson Sedgwick
  • 12/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Shultz, William "Rusty" Hubert (Athens)
Shultz, William "Rusty" Hubert (Athens)
  • 12/13/2023
Bishop, William Lamar (Dayton)
Bishop, William Lamar (Dayton)
  • 12/13/2023
Scott, Jacob Tanner (Trenton)
Scott, Jacob Tanner (Trenton)
  • 12/13/2023