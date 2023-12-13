Fleischmann Praises House Vote On Biden Impeachment

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann on Wednesday was among those voting to formalize the House of Representative’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden. H. Res. 918, that passed the House today, directs the House Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Way and Means Committees to continue their ongoing investigations "into credible allegations that President Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from corrupt influence peddling schemes."

Rep. Fleischmann said, “Since September, when former Speaker McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, my colleagues on the Oversight and Accountability Committee, Judiciary Committee, and Ways and Means Committee have done thorough work gathering and investigating facts into allegations that President Biden has used his positions in government as an elected official to sell access and influence to enrich himself and his family. Despite the thorough work done by the three Committees, the White House and Biden Administration continue to resist and not fully cooperate with the House of Representatives’ lawful and Constitutional investigation into President Biden’s actions.”

“The American People are calling for the truth from President Biden and his Administration. Today’s passage of H. Res. 918 is an important next step to formally establish the House’s impeachment inquiry and give investigators the legal tools to continue their investigation and follow the facts wherever they lead. My colleagues and I in the House are committed to delivering the truth, transparency, and accountability that the American People demand and deserve.”