Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAGGETT, TIMOTHY RAY

9136 OLD HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



BLUNT, FREDIA MICHELLE

2513 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



BOYD, JAYSENDA LECREED

270 HACKWORTH RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



BRANDENBURG, JASON ALLEN

3129 CHATTANOOGA ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BROWNING, JASON KELLY

405 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

3409 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191401

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARPENTER, ADAM DANIEL

3190 TONIA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLEMAN, MICHAEL ETHAN

1716 SHADY LANE PLACE SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



COX, BRAD ALLEN

60 GENE LANE LOOP WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CRIBB, GREGGORY WADE

128 SHADY SHORES LANE KINGSTON, 37763

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRISP, ANGELA RUTH

2005 WEST POINT UN IT 302 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, AUSTIN SCOTT

625 MARINA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



DAVIS, JEREMY TODD

64 CUTLESS LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)



ESPY, DONALD JAY

708 DAVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAESTES, JENNIFER610 HICKORY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFERGUSON, GLEN MARLIN197 DURHAM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINE, STACEY REECE174 RYNES RD DECATUR, 373227491Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARFORD, MICHAEL EDWIN4201 TEE PEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061230Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFROST, ROBERT LEBRON5730 LEE HWY RM 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY2409 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043810Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGOFF-ROAD VEHICLES, PROHIBITED ACTSGADDIS, DESTINY MAE5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARGARCIA-MELGAR, LUIS ANAEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE207 W 3RD STREET JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTHARASSMENTGRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH5011 N MOORE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHINDMAN, MICHEAL LEE10209 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KEITH, CHRISTOPHER E1411 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDKHAN, JOE BHOLAND7625 ABIINON WAY UNIT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLAJUJ TECO, DAVID MYNOR403 LAVERGNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMCBRYAR, CHARLES RICHARD5736 CANEY RIDGE CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTMCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS1707 LUTON DRIVE LA VERNGE, 37806Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMELCHOR, JOSE FRANCISCO8902 PEACH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPEREZ-CHAVEZ, FRANCISCO ESTEBAN6207 TALLASEGA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREED, TOMMETRIC E720 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ROBBERYCAR JACKINGREID, ANTWIONE DANIEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSREMSON, KENNETH PHIL4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASESSIONS, CAROLYN CELESTE587 HORSESHOE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSIMS, LEE MCCAIN2105 FORLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLASEMAN, LARRY863 BIG RIDGE RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIN1600 BEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFEDERALTURNER, JERRY LEWIS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE107 GOODSON AVE APT 44 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARE, LEWIS OWENS128 FRAWLEY ROAD APT 1008 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEWARE, SAUL ADRIAN5221 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYWATKINS, KELVIN LATRELL3682 BENETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374212328Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFELONY EVADING ARRESTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIWHICKER, DALLAS FOSTER4369 GANN STORE RD HIXSON, 33343Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON2737 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045624Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALERECKLESS DRIVINGOFF-ROAD VEHICLES, PROHIBITED ACTSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILLIAMS, LAVOID DEWAYNE13 SHADY OAK CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)

Here are the mug shots:

BAGGETT, TIMOTHY RAY

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/28/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BLUNT, FREDIA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING BRANDENBURG, JASON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/16/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/12/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWNING, JASON KELLY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/10/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARPENTER, ADAM DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, MICHAEL ETHAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) CORRELL, JAMES TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) CRISP, ANGELA RUTH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, AUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE ESPY, DONALD JAY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ESTES, JENNIFER

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/25/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE FERGUSON, GLEN MARLIN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/03/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FINE, STACEY REECE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/12/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FORD, MICHAEL EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 01/10/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION FROST, ROBERT LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

OFF-ROAD VEHICLES, PROHIBITED ACTS GADDIS, DESTINY MAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/01/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

GRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HINDMAN, MICHEAL LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEITH, CHRISTOPHER E

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/12/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED KHAN, JOE BHOLAND

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LAJUJ TECO, DAVID MYNOR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/04/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) MCBRYAR, CHARLES RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 02/14/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MELCHOR, JOSE FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PEREZ-CHAVEZ, FRANCISCO ESTEBAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/02/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REED, TOMMETRIC E

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/08/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CAR JACKING REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS SIMS, LEE MCCAIN

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 01/30/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLASEMAN, LARRY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/28/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/15/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

FEDERAL TURNER, JERRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, LEWIS OWENS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/15/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE WARE, SAUL ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/25/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY WATKINS, KELVIN LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/24/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

WHICKER, DALLAS FOSTER

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/01/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RECKLESS DRIVING

OFF-ROAD VEHICLES, PROHIBITED ACTS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



