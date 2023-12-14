Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 14, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAGGETT, TIMOTHY RAY 
9136 OLD HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

BLUNT, FREDIA MICHELLE 
2513 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

BOYD, JAYSENDA LECREED 
270 HACKWORTH RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

BRANDENBURG, JASON ALLEN 
3129 CHATTANOOGA ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

BROWNING, JASON KELLY 
405 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY 
3409 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191401 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARPENTER, ADAM DANIEL 
3190 TONIA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, MICHAEL ETHAN 
1716 SHADY LANE PLACE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

COX, BRAD ALLEN 
60 GENE LANE LOOP WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIBB, GREGGORY WADE 
128 SHADY SHORES LANE KINGSTON, 37763 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRISP, ANGELA RUTH 
2005 WEST POINT UN IT 302 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, AUSTIN SCOTT 
625 MARINA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DAVIS, JEREMY TODD 
64 CUTLESS LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)

ESPY, DONALD JAY 
708 DAVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ESTES, JENNIFER 
610 HICKORY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FERGUSON, GLEN MARLIN 
197 DURHAM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINE, STACEY REECE 
174 RYNES RD DECATUR, 373227491 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORD, MICHAEL EDWIN 
4201 TEE PEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061230 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FROST, ROBERT LEBRON 
5730 LEE HWY RM 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY 
2409 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043810 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
OFF-ROAD VEHICLES, PROHIBITED ACTS

GADDIS, DESTINY MAE 
5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GARCIA-MELGAR, LUIS ANAEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE 
207 W 3RD STREET JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

GRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH 
5011 N MOORE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HINDMAN, MICHEAL LEE 
10209 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEITH, CHRISTOPHER E 
1411 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

KHAN, JOE BHOLAND 
7625 ABIINON WAY UNIT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LAJUJ TECO, DAVID MYNOR 
403 LAVERGNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MCBRYAR, CHARLES RICHARD 
5736 CANEY RIDGE CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS 
1707 LUTON DRIVE LA VERNGE, 37806 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MELCHOR, JOSE FRANCISCO 
8902 PEACH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PEREZ-CHAVEZ, FRANCISCO ESTEBAN 
6207 TALLASEGA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REED, TOMMETRIC E 
720 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CAR JACKING

REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

REMSON, KENNETH PHIL 
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SESSIONS, CAROLYN CELESTE 
587 HORSESHOE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SIMS, LEE MCCAIN 
2105 FORLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLASEMAN, LARRY 
863 BIG RIDGE RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIN 
1600 BEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL

TURNER, JERRY LEWIS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE 
107 GOODSON AVE APT 44 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, LEWIS OWENS 
128 FRAWLEY ROAD APT 1008 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WARE, SAUL ADRIAN 
5221 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

WATKINS, KELVIN LATRELL 
3682 BENETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374212328 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

WHICKER, DALLAS FOSTER 
4369 GANN STORE RD HIXSON, 33343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON 
2737 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045624 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS DRIVING
OFF-ROAD VEHICLES, PROHIBITED ACTS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, LAVOID DEWAYNE 
13 SHADY OAK CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)

