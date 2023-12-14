Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAGGETT, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/28/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLUNT, FREDIA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|BRANDENBURG, JASON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/12/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWNING, JASON KELLY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/10/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARPENTER, ADAM DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLEMAN, MICHAEL ETHAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|CORRELL, JAMES TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRISP, ANGELA RUTH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, AUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|ESPY, DONALD JAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ESTES, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/25/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|FERGUSON, GLEN MARLIN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/03/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FINE, STACEY REECE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/12/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORD, MICHAEL EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 01/10/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|FROST, ROBERT LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FUQUA, QUADRELL LACONWAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- OFF-ROAD VEHICLES, PROHIBITED ACTS
|
|GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HINDMAN, MICHEAL LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEITH, CHRISTOPHER E
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|KHAN, JOE BHOLAND
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAJUJ TECO, DAVID MYNOR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCBRYAR, CHARLES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/14/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MELCHOR, JOSE FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PEREZ-CHAVEZ, FRANCISCO ESTEBAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REED, TOMMETRIC E
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- CAR JACKING
|
|REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|SIMS, LEE MCCAIN
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/30/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLASEMAN, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/28/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARE, LEWIS OWENS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/15/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WARE, SAUL ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/25/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|WATKINS, KELVIN LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/24/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|WHICKER, DALLAS FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/01/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- OFF-ROAD VEHICLES, PROHIBITED ACTS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|