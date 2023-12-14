Latest Headlines

  Thursday, December 14, 2023

A home on Walden's Ridge was damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

Walden's Ridge Emergency Services was notified of a residential fire at 2501 Eagle Creek Way at 2:15 a.m.

WRES responded and the first engine on the scene confirmed a working fire. Mutual aid was requested from Signal Mountain Fire Department for an engine and ladder truck to respond to the scene. The Red Bank Fire Department stood by at WRES Station 1 for any additional emergency calls.

Firefighters conducted an attack on the fire and got the fire under control before Signal Mountain FD arrival. Firefighters from WRES and Signal Mountain FD conducted overhaul and salvage operations to ensure the fire was contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

WRES Chief Jimmy Hillis estimates damages to be about $100,000.

Fire Damages Home On Walden's Ridge Early Thursday Morning
  12/14/2023

